“If the public knew everything …”

The legal battle continues between Britney Spears and his father. After a small win a few weeks ago, when Jamie Spears decided to step down as patron of heritage of the singer, the man returns to the matter once again in a 15-page file filed with the Los Angeles County Court. “If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’s personal life, not just her highs, but her lows as well, all the addictions and mental health problems with whom he wrestled, they would praise Mr. Spears for the work he has done, they would not defame him“, Is what we read in the memory released by the lawyers of the pop-star’s father.

Jamie Spears’ rerun after the pop-star’s first legal win

According to Mr. Jamie, the international star would have had several problems throughout her career and he himself would have helped and lead her towards recovery. The daughter accused her father of forcing her to take certain medicines. Jamie Spears replied by explaining how that treatment was chosen together with the doctor Montgomery, the singer’s former psychiatrist. According to the man, his only purpose was to save Britney from the harm she could do.

“There is no doubt that the guardianship has saved Ms. Spears from the disaster, supported her when she needed it most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and made it easier for her to continue her career“Continued Mr. Jamie. Britney Spears has been under her father’s care since 2008 following a severe nervous breakdown. But in recent years she has begun her legal struggle to get out of what had become one for her prison. The singer has also recently rejoined her parents dogs, who had been removed from her to receive certain treatments. Freedom seems to be getting closer for Spears as her legal battle continues to return to star normality.

