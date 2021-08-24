News

“If the public knew everything …”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jamie Britney Spears

The legal battle continues between Britney Spears and his father. After a small win a few weeks ago, when Jamie Spears decided to step down as patron of heritage of the singer, the man returns to the matter once again in a 15-page file filed with the Los Angeles County Court. “If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’s personal life, not just her highs, but her lows as well, all the addictions and mental health problems with whom he wrestled, they would praise Mr. Spears for the work he has done, they would not defame him“, Is what we read in the memory released by the lawyers of the pop-star’s father.

Jamie Spears’ rerun after the pop-star’s first legal win

According to Mr. Jamie, the international star would have had several problems throughout her career and he himself would have helped and lead her towards recovery. The daughter accused her father of forcing her to take certain medicines. Jamie Spears replied by explaining how that treatment was chosen together with the doctor Montgomery, the singer’s former psychiatrist. According to the man, his only purpose was to save Britney from the harm she could do.

Loading...
Advertisements

There is no doubt that the guardianship has saved Ms. Spears from the disaster, supported her when she needed it most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and made it easier for her to continue her career“Continued Mr. Jamie. Britney Spears has been under her father’s care since 2008 following a severe nervous breakdown. But in recent years she has begun her legal struggle to get out of what had become one for her prison. The singer has also recently rejoined her parents dogs, who had been removed from her to receive certain treatments. Freedom seems to be getting closer for Spears as her legal battle continues to return to star normality.

READ ALSO: Dancing with the Stars, Milly Carlucci returns to talk about Raimondo Todaro: “Here’s who I contacted in his place”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

906
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
724
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
714
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
549
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
547
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
537
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
525
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
483
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
462
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
449
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top