If the rapist is your husband :: Blog on Today

In these hours, the request for dismissal made by the deputy prosecutor of Benevento, Flavia Felaco, of a complaint of domestic violence is being discussed. The controversy was not generated by the act itself, which will be assessed by law by the competent magistrate, but by the terms that were used in the reasons accompanying the request. The incriminated passage written by the magistrate concerns the hypothesis of domestic sexual violence which, in his opinion, did not occur also for the reasons that he wishes to specify in these terms: “Also considered common in men to have to overcome the minimum resistance that every woman, in the course of a stable and lasting relationship, in the tiredness of daily chores, she tends to exercise when a husband tries a sexual approach “.

A step that in these hours has been taken as an example as an effect of the patriarchy also on those who have to accept the complaints of women. Later written by a woman, it caused even more dismay. One of the questions that recurs most in the common imagination is: “But can we talk about sexual violence by a husband?”. The answer is “absolutely yes” and one of the damage that these words written by the magistrate can cause is precisely to keep the victims away from going to report. According to statistics, most of the sexual violence suffered by women takes place right inside the home by their partner or relatives and relatives. This makes reporting much more difficult precisely because the dynamic is, in the case of the partner, difficult to prove, and in both cases the often family bond dissuades the victim from reporting a relative.

It is proven in the scientific literature on the subject that a fundamental role of deterrence is also played by the victim’s family members who are often intent on provoking an afterthought in order not to damage a relative. The words of the prosecutor, especially with respect to resistance, and therefore to non-consensuality, appear very dangerous above all because they consider a consolidated custom, and therefore also legally acceptable, an attitude that for hundreds of years has violated the individual freedoms of women and which is finally being trying to unhinge with a movement of opinion as well as with legislative interventions. Precisely the tightening of penalties with respect to the violence suffered by women seem to be in disagreement with a behavioral practice which, if considered as such by the police and the judiciary, makes the intervention of the legislator useless.

Paradoxically, those who find themselves fighting crimes often complain about the lack of adequate laws. When, however, there are these, they must take care not to be too “progressive” and not to go against the freedom of judgment of the judges who in any case are free to interpret the law. The road is still long and this discourse does not pretend to enter into the merits of the judgment but rather to analyze the dynamics that have so far caused one of the cancers of our society for whose fate we are all responsible, no one excluded.