if the risk of war is real and because it also affects Italy

Why are there 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine?

Officially the Russia has always claimed that his troops are on the border with theUkraine for military exercises. The troop movements began last December with a series of exercises along the southern Russian regions, including Rostov, Krasnodar and Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula which Moscow illegally occupied in 2014. Over the weeks the number of men and vehicles has been significantly increased, reaching, according to US intelligence estimates and satellite surveys, to over one hundred thousand men. In the last few hours there have also been joint military operations between Russia and Belarus, always on the border with Ukraine. The military pressure on Ukraine is linked to the Russian will not to allow a sovereign state, Ukraine, to join NATO and get closer to the European Union. And this not from now but from 2014, the year of the Maidan revolution, which led to the flight of the pro-Russian president Viktor Yushchenko, the occupation of Crimea and the war in Donbass.

Ukraine and Russia, what are the consequences of a war? The risk of a global escalation from China to Taiwan

In the event of an invasion, will NATO (of which Ukraine is not a part) intervene?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization mandates mutual defense on its members and this, theoretically, is not the case in Ukraine. But this does not prevent several NATO member countries from providing military aid and weapons to Kiev or intervening in any way in the open conflict with Russia. This was done, for example, by England and the United States or Turkey, another important NATO country, which last November ratified a military agreement with Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says “The risk of conflict remains real.” Some 8,500 American troops have been placed on alert in the United States in the event that NATO activates its response force or if the security situation in Europe deteriorates further. At stake is not only Ukraine but also the security of other countries.

Why is that front so important to the US?

The Eastern Front is important for the United States to contain the so-called ‘Russian hybrid threat’. Ukraine is the battleground of two diametrically opposed positions. Moscow is obviously concerned about the loss of an intermediate security zone with the Atlantic Alliance. On the other hand, several countries bordering Russia, such as Poland and the Baltic countries, are terrified (for obvious historical reasons) of the possible intrusion of the Kremlin. Russia is living an authoritarian and anachronistic dream of a power that ended with the collapse of the Berlin Wall. The US wants to limit Russia’s ability to create chaos and conflict on the Eastern front. In this context, Russia is the aggressor country, the United States is limited to providing support to allied and friendly countries that require support against a potential threat.

What happens in Italy if a war breaks out in Ukraine?

There could be economic repercussions (our country is currently Russia’s sixth trading partner for both imports and exports) following further economic sanctions against Moscow and problems related to energy supply. The next move to secure sanctions in the event of Russian military intervention will be a probable cut in gas distribution in Europe, which is about 40% dependent on Moscow, and the blockade of the Nordstream2 pipeline, which connects Russia to Germany. Our country, however, should not be particularly affected, at least in the short term.

If a war breaks out what kind of war will it be? Will they attack with drones? Invasion from the ground? Air attack?

If the attack occurs, it will mainly take place by land with the aid of aerial coverage and any technological means available. The Ukrainians will certainly not be able to resist for long a large-scale action carried out by Moscow with a hundred thousand men but Putin knows well that it will not be a blitzkrieg and that it will cost many deaths. Ukrainian soldiers are more motivated than Russian soldiers, in several cities thousands of civilians have enlisted or participate in military exercises to organize a possible resistance in case of invasion. And the Ukrainian army is no longer that of 2014: Kiev was able to improve the training of its men and strengthen its military equipment. Among the latest arrivals, in addition to British and American anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, also the fearsome Turkish drones Bayraktar TB2.