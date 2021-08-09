if the scrapped device is missing on delivery, what happens?

To have the new TV bonus it is necessary scrapping an old appliance which is not in line with the new standard of digital terrestrial television (DVB-T 2 with Hevc main 10 encoding).

We remind you that the benefit can be officially requested from the 23 August 2021 to the seller. If granted, it takes the form of one 20% discount on the purchase price (the bonus cannot, however, exceed 100 euros). The seller then recovers the consideration in the form of a tax credit.

For now, the benefit is available until December 31, 2022, unless funds are depleted early.

The scrapping of the old TV

As anticipated, to enjoy the TV bonus, in addition to having a residence in Italy and being in compliance with the Rai subscription, an old TV must be scrapped that is not in line with the new standard of digital terrestrial television (DVB-T 2 with Hevc encoding main 10).

Scrapping can take place

where you buy the new TV (in this case the seller will then take care of the disposal) or in others authorized landfill points (in this case, the person who delivers the device fills out a form in which he declares to possess all the requirements to enjoy the bonus. A copy of this form will then be delivered to the point of sale where the new television set on which it will be received will be purchased. 20% discount).

The forfeiture of the TV bonus

The purchase of the new TV can be done both online (with subsequent home delivery) and in a physical store.

In case of purchase in the physical store with simultaneous withdrawal of the new TV, the TV must already be scrapped (at the point of sale) or already delivered to an authorized landfill point, otherwise the bonus cannot be applied.

In case of online purchase, if the seller also carries out the scrapping, at the time of delivery of the new television, the old television must be delivered. If this is not the case, the buyer forfeits the bonus already applied to the price at the time of online purchase and will have to pay the difference in order to reinstate the discount already applied by the seller in the meantime. Then, the TV bonus is canceled.

The same thing can be said in the case of purchase in a physical store with subsequent home delivery and collection of the TV to be scrapped.

