The smartphone is a great invention, it greatly facilitates us in many tasks and saves us a lot of time. Unfortunately, almost all of us are addicted to this device. When the smartphone becomes unusable for any reason, anxiety immediately rises. One of the reasons that makes this device unusable is the low battery. It may happen that the stored energy drops rapidly after a recharge. If the smartphone battery suddenly runs out, the mobile phone could have this problem which is thus solved.

Technology favors us but also makes us dependent. Electricity is a convenience, but without our world it would stop. The mobile phone also turns off when the battery is low. When the autonomy drops below 30%, the rush to the electrical outlet is triggered, which is not always within reach. If there is no plug nearby, you can extend the autonomy of the smartphone with small little-known tricks. In fact, many are unaware that this is the only way to keep the smartphone on for 2 days without charging the battery.

If the smartphone battery suddenly runs out, the mobile phone could have this problem which is thus solved

In a perfect world, our cell phone stays on for at least 48 hours, two days in a row. Normally our smartphone has an autonomy of a whole day. we charge it during the night and use it during the day. However, it can happen that the smartphone does not hold a charge for many hours and runs out of power quickly.

Obviously the first thing to do is to check what the reason could be, so we need to check the functions of our device. The rule is to control the brightness level, which is a nice energy sucker. Then any applications open in the background but not used occur and then close.

If the charge continues to run out quickly for no apparent specific reason, your smartphone may have a problem. This could be from the software and in particular from a file contained in the phone, the batterystats.bin. If this file is not working properly it can quickly drain the battery once to 100%. How can this be remedied? In a very simple way, you need to recalibrate the battery in this way.

How to recalibrate it

You fully charge the battery with the smartphone turned on. When charging is complete, turn off the smartphone and reconnect the charger until the battery reaches 100%. You disconnect the charger, turn on the smartphone and deactivate the automatic shutdown of the screen when the smartphone is active. The smartphone is recharged up to 100%, then the battery charger is disconnected and the device is left on until the battery life is completely exhausted. When the battery runs out, the smartphone turns off, at which point it recharges leaving it off. The problem should be solved.

Sometimes circumstances require us to do a quick recharge. Here’s how to charge your smartphone battery at lightning speed using the 7 best tricks that most people ignore. Other times it may happen that we do not have a power outlet at hand. Maybe we are in the city and we are walking from one place to another. Or we are in a place where there is no possibility to recharge the mobile phone. If the autonomy of the device is running out, do not worry, here is a trick to use the smartphone for 2 hours with less than 10% of battery.