“If the stars align” Chloë Grace Moretz wants Kick-Ass 3 — Radio Concierto Chile

Kick-Ass was a pioneer in superhero movies as it was one of the first to enter the field of extreme violence to tell its story, which makes it a movie especially loved by fans. Those who are still waiting for a third installment of the saga.

Another who is also waiting for a new movie is actress Chloë Grace Moretz, who played Hit-Girl in the first two films.

“I think we were all really excited about Matt Vaughn coming in and doing it, and I think that’s what we were all looking for as a cast,” Moretz explained to Yahoo! Entertainment: “So, I think if the stars align, there’s the possibility of a third.”

Perhaps the big problem is that director Matthew Vaughn is known for not being a fan of sequels in his films, even though in recent years he has eased his stance with the Kingsman saga.

Kick-Ass 3

The actress believes that the recent success of another adult comic franchise, Deadpool (starring Ryan Reynolds), shows that there is a market for Kick-Ass: “It’s interesting to see the character of Deadpool and that whole world, because I feel that It’s very similar to the world of Hit-Girl in the sense that I could see that kind of trajectory for Kick-Ass 3, if there was one, and how much fun it would be if we were able to integrate it.”

“But I think it depends on Matthew Vaughn, and it depends on whether he wants to dive into it or not, and whether it was the right set of minds behind it,” the actress said. “I think that’s the real key.”

Fans of the series would be especially interested to see how the series handles Moretz’s notorious child killer turned adult. “It would be super interesting to be able to see Hit-Girl grow up and go deeper into her mind,” explained Moretz, who was 12 when she filmed the first Kick-Ass, and is now 25. So should she be called Hit-Girl? ? “Hit-Woman, possibly? Hit-Lady,” Moretz said with a laugh.







