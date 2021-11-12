If the State raises the gamble with an App





The “Play Safe” App -.

And now it comes, thanks to the State Monopolies, the “Michelin Guide” of gambling clubs! Hi-tech guide, as it should be, that is an “app” (ADM Safe Game App – YouTube) to be installed on the smartphone. Last Tuesday the director of Adm, Minenna, presented it to the senators of the “Games Commission” (woe to call them a gamble …). Once the software is launched, a funny jingle sounds, a music box that accompanies the information – fast and accurate – and the “Safe Game” map opens. You don’t need time to find the way and the shortest distance from the slot rooms and betting centers. Well geolocated, they take shortcuts, and between the urge to pay money and the act of gambling, every obstacle is abolished. Stimulus, reaction, reinforcement: operant conditioning.

After the abolition by law of commercials, the “emptiness” is compensated by using the algorithm machine: following the person – minute by minute, step by step – thanks to the application. It is the “electronic bracelet” of gambling. Pleasant, narcotic, it lulls us into the sleep of awareness.

At Monopoli, the application makes it easier to show the entire portfolio of ways to bet and bet in the streets and squares of our city. And it activates a “significant implicit”, a powerful vector of propaganda, moreover direct. In fact, Marcello Minenna’s agency has incorporated both the “game” value and the “safe” value into the guide to the service – that is the app to download. Players are directed to where they bet and bet: without the annoying slowdown of meditating on the price and risk of conduct. So much for sure: it’s a game, and it’s legal.

Here the word should also go to AgCom, for hidden meanings embedded in the app. Apparently, a customer service. In reality, the extinction of the message of risk. The customer is reassured about a sure and legal vice. And why not do the same for cigarette distribution points?

It is not necessary to be a communication and advertising specialist to point out that this beautiful device offered by the State – through the Monopolies – is capable of defusing any possible alarm for “mass” gambling. And to cover, with the seduction of safety and the certification of the law, a conduct that is always reckless. “Gambit” means that it jeopardizes important values, even of constitutional rank, health, savings, the social utility of economic activity.

So let’s add a new entry in the catalog of the New Addictions: let’s include the “Safe Game” app itself, viaticum of compulsion, accompanied by an inviting jingle and a captivating layout. Clinicians – let’s talk about the serious and independent ones – are alarmed, because with this algorithm the addiction triggered by the mobile device of the Smartphone is enhanced.

The totalitarian effectiveness of this technology is also replicated in the rapid restoration of the pathological habit of “gambling”, which the restrictions of the pandemic had reduced. In short, gambling and its lobbies, with the disconcerting acquiescence of state monopolies, recover the demand for gambling that had subsided in the 18 months of the pandemic.

The favorable treatment obtained by the Regions is not enough for them: the turnaround on their own laws on the matter, enacted five years ago to protect populations and people suffering from gambling. Liguria, Puglia, Veneto, Lazio and Piedmont have bowed their heads in order. Other regions are on the waiting list, such as the Marches, for the revocation of the measures in defense of citizens.

Thus the great gambling machine relaunches the aggression against Italy folded by Covid-19. Milton Friedman and Leonard Savage, since 1948, had documented the direct correlation between economic difficulty and propensity induced to lotteries and betting or gambling. The families who experience in their existence, for the first time, the condition of insolvent debtor today exceed the number of 5 million cases. But what for us is a great social emergency to be faced, with solidarity and with the State’s duty to intervene, vice versa for the gambling industry is an opportunity to relaunch: to make up for it, and with interests, on the margin that they have lost from March 2020 to today.