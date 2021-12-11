If the tax authorities squeeze those who earn well

The IRPEF reform proposed by the government provides for the reduction from 5 to 4 rates starting from 23% up to 43%, but changing a lot in the middle so that the rates drop from 27 to 25% and from 38 to 35%, eliminating that at 41%. All taxpayers are destined to earn, especially those with an income between 20,000 and 50,000 euros. Well, in order to cover the expenses for subsidies to the electricity bill, the executive wanted to postpone the benefits for incomes above 75,000 euros, but thanks to the opposition of the center-right, Italia Viva and the uncertainty of the M5S this did not happen with great disappointment of those who complained about “higher rates to save the rich”. In the meantime, the secretary of the CGIL Landini insists that our tax system should be inspired by criteria of greater progressivity.

Let’s start from this last point. If we focus on the personal income tax, it is already strongly differentiated according to income. For employees there is a no tax area of ​​8145 euros, 8130 for retirees, 4800 for the self-employed. The regional and municipal surcharges are often progressive too: in Piedmont they range from 1.62% to 3.33%, a big hit. Not only that: the deductions for dependent children, now replaced by the single allowance, and for the spouse are descendants depending on the economic situation determined by the ISEE, until they disappear beyond a certain level. Discounts for landlords of properties disappear for incomes exceeding 30,987 euros. Young people and off-site workers enjoy deductions of 990 euros up to an income of 15,493 euros, 495 euros up to 30,987, then nothing. Same criterion for tenants with an agreed rent. Tax deductions are recognized on income similar to employee work (scholarships or supplementary pension plans), but decrease above 40,000 euros and vanish beyond 55,000. There is a tax credit to reduce the tax wedge but only for those who do not exceed 28,000 euros in income. Even the baby bonuses (1,920 euros) are halved if the ISEE is higher than 40,000 euros a year. A large number of deductions (from donations for schools to funeral expenses) starting from 120,000 euros of income begin to halve and then disappear to the threshold of 240,000.

We could go further (how can we forget the citizenship income?) But it is important to realize that progressivity does not appear only in the Irpef table, but is hidden in a thousand folds of the legislation that in general ensures that those with an income above 40 / 50,000 euros is “rich”. The objection of those who want more progressiveness is that inequalities must be reduced in the name of solidarity. But with such an assumption the china could be infinite: why not a maximum rate of 60%? Or 70%? The other perspective is never considered, namely that money resulting from one’s work or property is a person’s right and that the burden of proof on the need to take it away always rests on the State, not vice versa. Before taxing the citizen further, it is necessary to have exhausted every other possibility on the side of spending savings, for example.

Furthermore, the high taxation is a disincentive. It is useless to resume the controversy on the Laffer curve: economists do not agree on the maximum rate that hinders economic growth. However, we can give an Italian example, the famous flat tax of 15% for the self-employed up to 65,000 euros, a limit beyond which taxation is fully resumed (by applying the current rates from 23 to 41 for all the income hypothetically of 66,000 euros. %). Here it is the Parliamentary Budget Office that has identified two fundamental flaws in the system: it stifles development and produces dwarfism or, alternatively, encourages tax evasion. Well, the logical principle always applies: the more you unreasonably squeeze high incomes, the more you slow down growth and encourage evasion or emigration. The constitutional principle of progressive taxation is not called into question, God forbid, but in Italy, considering that 1.2% of taxpayers (above 100,000 euros) already pay 19.6% of income tax, instead than make him cry, when you meet a rich man (in good standing with the taxman), let’s hug him.