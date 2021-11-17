The current health situation related to the pandemic sees an increase in the number of workers who are absent due to illness. This is what emerges from the INPS statistics carried out by the Single Disease Protection Center for the first half of 2021. These data, close to winter, could naturally increase due to the illnesses associated with the season. In these cases, both public and private sector employees can count on certain health protection rights.

Rights, however, are also accompanied by duties regarding availability, medical-fiscal control and other measures. Where the patient does not respect the rules in force, he risks sanctions and disciplinary measures. However, in some cases, it is possible to justify the absence from the home when the control agent shows up. If the tax doctor does not find the patient at home, the absence can be justified with this certificate to the INPS.

At what times the INPS tax visit passes and when you are exempt

Employees in the public and private sectors who are in a state of illness must scrupulously adhere to the on-call hours. For these two categories there are different bands that it is good to know and remember. In a previous study we have provided a complete scheme on the timetables of INPS tax visits for public and private workers. In some circumstances, the sick worker has the opportunity to benefit from the exemption from the tax visit.

This means that he is not obliged to respect the availability bands but does not equally exclude a possible agreed control. This is based on what INPS clarifies with circular letter no. 95 of 7 June 2016. These cases include, for example, people who have serious illnesses that require life-saving therapies, or people with a disability of more than 67% or other causes of service. If, on the other hand, it is the worker with the obligation to be on call, he is not present at home at the time of the visit, he can justify his absence in certain circumstances.

If the tax doctor does not find the patient at home, the absence can be justified with this certificate to the INPS

In most cases, the worker who does not enjoy the exemption cannot leave home during the hours of availability. However, there are circumstances in which absence of control can be justified. These are cases in which causes of force majeure and serious family or personal reasons occur.

It may also include those cases in which it is necessary to undergo an urgent medical examination or specialist assessment at a time not different from that of availability. In such circumstances it is always useful to notify the employer providing appropriate reasons for the expulsion. In any case, when the absence is attributable to health reasons, the worker has 15 days to send the necessary documentation to INPS. Once the documentation has been submitted, INPS will express an opinion on the admissibility of the reason as a cause for expulsion from the home.

Deepening

Here is how much the INPS pays for sickness benefit