if the teachers are monsters and the students are zombies …

Let us celebrate, for once, an example of a school that works. A school that knows how to involve, motivate, excite. Who knows how to unite students, former students, professors, school collaborators, friends. A dream? No, a movie. Or rather, a short film, entitled A screaming school and carried out in over a year of work in the spaces of the “A. Volta ”in Pavia, starting from an idea by Dario Molinari, who teaches figurative arts and scenography at the Liceo Artistico and wrote and directed the film. A work so successful that, at the last edition of the Italian Horror Fantasy Fest in Rome, it was awarded four special prizes: the Golden Vespertilio for best film, best direction, best screenplay and best photography.

“A school to scream – explains Dario Molinari – it is in fact a tribute to old school horror cinema, scary, but not too scary. Production involved more than eighty people for over a year. The teachers revealed unusual abilities in stepping into the shoes of horror monsters and the students involved put their skills into play and acquired new ones, collaborating with all those who made the film: former students now professionals, professors, make-up artists, directors and shooters “.

The boys experimented with stage make-up, they were able to follow the preparatory work of the special effects then made in post-production, they participated as extras or as technical support: lighting management, scenographic preparation, photographic and video backstage. “The adventure began in autumn 2018 – explains Molinari -, but the journey has experienced slowdowns, not least that linked to the pandemic emergency, which strongly influenced the timing of post-production and the final presentation to the public”.

The horror-inspired short film tells the story of a student about to participate in the Open Day of an art high school, who instead finds herself involved in a scary Open Night that displaces, destabilizes and, in the end, surprises her . The choice of black and white editing is combined with the didactic-methodical line of noir and horror cinematic, but also “colors” again the environments and people involved, transforming the school into a creative place par excellence, cohesive and multifaceted, capable of giving body to everyone’s best energies. “A school open at night – reads the note that motivated the awarding of the prizes at the Italian Horror Fantasy Fest, last February 4 – becomes a theater to revive the classic monsters of the Universal Studio: Dracula, Frankenstein and the invisible man along with more contemporary monsters, from zombies to the Addams family. A work well done within a school group, with remarkable results from all the young students, with the addition of a contagious enthusiasm that quickly conquers the viewer “. And the awards of the Roman festival were not the only ones. The short also received a special mention at the Voghera Film Festival and at the KZ in Rio de Janeiro, as well as being presented at the out of competition K-Lidoscopi of the Cortometratge Festival of Cullera (Valencia).

The originality of the story certainly contributed to getting the film so many awards: it all begins, in fact, in an artistic high school, where an unfortunate student faces a thrilling adventure while going to the school to take part in the classic activities organized to get to know the institute better for future students. Since the arrival of her Giada, the 13-year-old girl protagonist of the film, notices the sinister and alienating atmosphere that surrounds her: in the avenue of the external garden, in the dim light of the twilight, two sinister figures are digging a hole. She arrives at her entrance and is greeted by a married couple, reminiscent of the Addams, and a dark and evil-looking vice principal begins to guide her through the dark corridors of the school, full of frightening surprises.

The horror leitmotifs are cinematic tributes to cult characters of this genre. The highlight is the remake of the highly celebrated sequence of Shining in which Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) smashes the door of the apartment behind which his wife Wendy is hiding. The same fate falls to Giada, she too forced to barricade herself behind a door to escape the fury of a terrible monster from which she, fortunately, will be able to get rid of her. It all seems true in this strange school, where the professors are monsters and the students are zombies, but just when Giada is overcome by terror, a surprising ending awaits her, all played on that thin border that separates reality from imagination and its representation. artistic. To enrich the whole narrative, some brushstrokes of satire and irony, which once again refer to the classics of the genre, such as the evergreen Frankenstein Junior. A complex and choral work that is possible see and review also on Youtube.

