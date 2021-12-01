“If the team is passive, you lose! Hard to keep Felipe out, I don’t have the joystick. In goal… ”- SOS Fanta

After the heavy knockout in Naples, Lazio hosts Udinese tomorrow for the 15th matchday of Serie A. So Maurizio Sarri at the press conference he presented the match and talked about individuals and more: “Gotti has an uncommon intelligence, at Chelsea I listened to him a lot when we were together, he is making a good journey, Udinese does not give much, even away from home. The match will be difficult. Our problem now is not tactical. If the team is passive, you lose. It is a problem of knowing how to recharge the nervous energies after expensive moments, every now and then the head comes off in a completely unconscious way because it needs rest. During the warm-up I saw that we would lose on Sunday against Napoli and the sense of frustration is not indifferent. We Italians are masters at changing things that work badly, but that doesn’t work. Is it bad? Let’s try to fix it and make it go well “.

FELIPE ANDERSON – “How is it reactivated? If I had the joystick I would have already reactivated it, has extraordinary physical and technical qualities, has a delicate character instead, is very sensitive and sometimes becomes fragile. It is also difficult to make choices. If you take it off you risk burying it, if you put it inside you risk not having brilliance. It’s hard to keep Felipe out, he is potentially a champion. The defect is there and we have to live with it “.

MARKET – “I do not know what to tell you. I haven’t talked about names or stories with the company, just about some necessity. It takes long-term planning, of two or three windows, not of opportunity. With two or three interventions, each market comes up with a serious team “.

IN DOOR – “Evaluation is done constantly. He played Reina in the league and Strakosha in the cups, then if we need to change we will do it. But it’s not like if Reina takes 3 goals, she needs to be changed. Ditto with Strakosha, it’s not like I didn’t wear it after Istanbul. Then we will see whether to reverse the choice then, but it is part of a much broader consideration “.

MARUSIC – “He did more visits than training. He had to do exams and tests, from today he goes in double session for several days “.

ATTACK – “We have had the problem of scoring in a few games, our attacking wards are at 8 goals, 4 for one. Milinkovic and Luis Alberto scored, Immobile no longer even knows how many goals there is. Then in some games you become sterile because they want the ball on their legs, it’s a problem to manage certain situations better. If we move we are dangerous ”.

FORMATION – “If the evaluation is Napoli I have to change the whole line-up (smiles, ed). Luiz Felipe is disqualified, we have Patric who is the only right now, the first idea is that and then let’s see the training today. When you come from a game like this, do I give a chance to redeem all 11 or do I change 5/6? I tend to let them play all 11, but maybe 2 or 3 will change them tomorrow, I don’t know, it is throwing the cross on someone ”.

