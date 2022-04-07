‘If the tie is alive? No’: Thomas Tuchel

dpa agency

Madrid Spain / 07.04.2022





The coach of ChelseaThomas Tuchel, admitted that “no” have “options for return” after 1-3 against Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the ‘Champions‘ and regretted that they did not offer the level required by the tie and the rival.

“It is very, very important to process this first. It is absolutely crucial that we first go to Southampton. I’ll make sure everyone processes this, it’s the most important thing right now. If we keep playing like this, we will lose to Southampton. And we won’t even have to think about it Bernabeuthey will pass us over in the Bernabeu“, he commented.

“Pass options? No, we don’t have, right now we don’t have options for the return. we are not alive because we have to find our style again. I don’t know where he has gone since the international break. We are very far from our level in absolutely everything that is demanded. You can’t ask us to play a good game at this level,” he added.

Asked what had gone wrong, the coach of the 'blues' said "everything"."Not only how open we've been, but also where we've passed the ball, how we've passed it. Where we've attacked , our intensity, our desire. The first part has been far from any minimally acceptable level on our part. We can't complain when we lose after a half like that," she added.

Finally, Tuchel said that it is a “tough defeat and one of the worst first parts” that he has seen “here in Stamford Bridge“he told BT Sports.”At this level, you can’t play like thatneither individually nor as a team. We haven’t given enough, none of us. We are not doing what we used to do and we are far from our level. This is how games are lost, “he sentenced.