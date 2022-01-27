Typical of the winter season are symptoms related to the cold. But one wonders if this is always the case and if it is the same in all cases. Many, when the temperatures drop, often find themselves with the tip of the nose cold even if covered by a scarf and hat outdoors and by woolen sweaters at home.

Unfortunately, during the winter season, the extremities of the body tend to cool down and with them also the nose. This happens because the organ receives little blood supply and therefore “less nourishment”. It also cools down more than other parts of the body because it is a part of the face with little fat reserves. If the tip of the nose is always cold and not only in winter, it could be for these pathologies not to be overlooked.

In fact, there may be pathologies that also result in a cold nose such as poor microcirculation or in the rarest cases hypothyroidism or excess glucose in the blood.

The nose contains a number of capillaries that carry blood to this extremity while maintaining the right temperature. If you have circulation problems, the blood finds it difficult to reach the organ, resulting in a lowering of the temperature.

This could be the reason why we end up with cold noses.

When we have an excess of blood sugar and therefore we are in hyperglycemia, we could find ourselves in a situation of untreated diabetes. If left untreated, this condition could over time lead to circulation problems and therefore even a cold nose.

Another pathology could be hypothyroidism.

When the thyroid, the gland that produces hormones, fails to function properly it can cause several symptoms including weight gain, excessive fatigue, hair loss, and a cold nose.