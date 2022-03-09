If the Tobacconist refuses to make you pay with the Pos

Card payment is now more and more in use. But what happens if the Tobacconist refuses to charge by card or ATM? This is what the Law (really) says.

In Italy are rather backwardscompared to Europe and the United States, in adopting the digital paymentsespecially for small amounts. The reason probably lies in a cultural fact, but today it is no longer possible not to comply with the regulations. The card payment it’s a lot useful. It allows you not to carry too much cash with you, which in case of loss or theft of your wallet can cause damage and inconvenience. A card or an ATM can be done lock in an instant, and avoid economic loss. Not only that, we must remember that the Pos has been mandatory since 2014. And lately it has been definitively approved the decree 152/2021 which regulates the sanctions for those who refuse to charge by card. In short, what should be a “normal” thing and above all regulated by the law, it is not yet received by the exhibitors.

If the Tobacconist (and not only) refuses to charge with the Pos

All the professionals must grant the possibility to pay with an ATMeven i Taxi, yet “ambiguous” and embarrassing situations are experienced every day. The exhibitors allege the most absurd “excuses” not to accept the card or debit card. Someone says that “it costs him commissions”, someone else that “doesn’t work” or other “stories”, in fact putting the user in difficulty. Who wants “only” to pay, after all. Even from the tobacconist the reasons are even more “detailed”. Someone has heard that “by law you cannot pay for cigarettes with the Pos”. But also “nonsense” of the type “it takes a minimum amount of € 5”, or “revenue stamps must be paid in cash by law”.

What the Law on the obligation of electronic payment says

There, the Law, on the other hand, speaks clearly. “No merchant can refuse to charge with the pos“. And there are no interpretations on this type of claim. Anything used as an excuse is a farce. The reason merchants refuse to use the POS is just as clear and simple. They save commissions and they can too evade the taxman. By receiving the cash, in fact, they can do not issue the receipt. Maybe we pay little attention to it, buy some items in the shop and say goodbye to the Tobacconist, but let’s imagine this operation – the non-issuance of the receipt – carried out hundreds of times a day. The accounts are soon done.

But even not wanting to go and “meddle in the tax authorities of others”, the law protects the consumer. If I want to pay by card, it’s because I don’t have cash in hand. Those who refuse me the transaction, in fact, make me uncomfortable because I am forces you to go and withdraw at a counter. Maybe my bank doesn’t have any in the area and I have to pay the withdrawal fee from another bank. In addition to wasting time, of course.

In short, whatever law is cited to refuse a payment with the Pos, does not correspond to reality. It is good to remember this the next time the Tobacconist, or whoever else, refuses to take the ATM.