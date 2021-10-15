If the US becomes a Bitcoin super-factory

The bitcoin mining, that is the bitcoin mining process, is a very complex system with strong environmental impacts. Since the birth of cryptocurrencies, China has dominated the mining market, but recent bans imposed by the Dragon have made the US the leading country

Bitcoins are virtually generated thanks to an extremely safe process called bitcoin mining, which prevents one individual from changing another’s bitcoin. There are different methods of extraction, because each miner create a unique bitcoin transition to be inserted into the worldwide virtual network. There are two options: on the one hand the mining of a single bitcoin, on the other that of an entire group, known as pool mining.

The peculiarity of this process lies in its complexity. A single individual with their own laptop cannot mine bitcoins. To do mining it is necessary to have electronic devices with a much greater computing power than that of a PC. If, on the other hand, you wanted to try to mine bitcoins with your PC, you would need to use software ad hoc which allows the use of miner and increases the power.

The mining however it has very strong impacts on the environment. A study carried out in September 2021 by Columbia University reported that the rampant use of high-powered computers, often grouped in one place by large companies, used precisely to make mining, could raise global warming by 2 degrees. The report pointed out that in China, for example, if big techs continued to mine bitcoins at the same rate, they would produce 130 million tons of CO2 more by 2024.

Loading... Advertisements

According to a recent study by the Britain Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance reported by Reuters, China is no longer the first miner in the world. The United States ranks first, followed by Russia (favored for its cold climate) and Kazakhstan. The environmental impacts could therefore change given that, by adding US production to that of China calculated in September, much more CO2 will be produced by 2024.

A few weeks ago China banned the mining and virtual transitions, thus blocking an entire market already heavily affected by the Tech del Dragone regulations, which began in May. A choice that aims to block the illicit use of bitcoins but also to regulate a free market, perhaps too much. The United States, however, came out the winners: the ban imposed by Beijing has in fact led some Chinese companies to move mining to American territory and has increased the mining activities of the Stars and Stripes Tech.

The US is therefore the preferred destination for bitcoin mining. About 35% of the computing power is based in America. The largest turnout is in Texas, a state known for low electricity costs and large unused spaces. But the American turn is not only due to the Chinese move. Sure, the peak occurred in the aftermath of the ban imposed by Beijing, but the United States started investing much earlier to become the new bitcoin “paradise”. It will now be up to the Biden administration to understand how much this new influx limits the achievement of the objectives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by 2030.