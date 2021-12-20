World

“If the vaccine fails we will be faced with a new virus”

Omicron it spreads faster and faster and closes Europe. In several countries, the new variant is becoming dominant, even with respect to the Delta. Therefore, the introduction of new restrictions is inevitable.

THE DIFFUSION

Data analysis on Omicron indicates a notable increase in the contagiousness of the variant discovered in Africa. From a first estimate, it appears that the index RT by Omicron is about three times that of Delta. If in South Africa 98% of new cases are attributable to Omicron, the same fate seems to affect Europe. In Ireland and Great Britain, in fact, the new variant represents respectively 52% and 60% of cases and has already supplanted Delta. There are already 89 countries around the world where Omicron’s presence has been ascertained.

NEW CLOSURES

Politics tries to run for cover, even if, as admitted by the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, “it may already be too late“. The total lockdown, with the closure of schools and non-essential activities until January 14th. In Denmark, until 31 December closed theaters, cinemas and amusement parks, limited access to shops and bars and restaurants closed at 11pm. In Ireland curfew at 20, while the Kingdom United prepares a new squeeze.

EXPERT ALARM

For Anthony Fauci, White House adviser, “Omicron has extraordinary diffusion capabilities“. Possible resistance to the vaccine is also of concern, as stated by Guido Rasi. “We do not yet know how much they can protect against infection and disease, if Omicron breaks the vaccine we will be faced with a new virus. This variant could mix up the cardsGeneral Figliuolo’s scientific consultant explained.

WHO

The World Health Organization confirms the considerable contagiousness of Omicron: “The number of infections doubles in less than three days, data is still lacking on a greater severity of the disease“. General manager Tedros Ghebreyesus warned: “Omicron was born from vaccination inequity among the countries of the world, the virus mutated where it could circulate freely and where vaccines were not available on a large scale“.
Last updated: Monday 20 December 2021, 09:46

