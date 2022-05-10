If there is a rematch, Bivol will do more damage to Canelo: Joel Díaz

Midtime Editorial

A possible rematch between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Y Dmitry Bivol could be totally counterproductive for the Mexican, as he considered Joel Diazone of the Russian boxer trainersthat last weekend gave his second defeat to Guadalajara in his career.

And it is that from the perspective of Diaz, Dmitry Bivol could cause great damage to Canelo if they meet again, considering that the russian will find an easier way to do damage to the Mexican if they get back in the ring.

“If there is a rematch, Bivol will do much more damage to Canelo. There are a lot of combinations that he didn’t make and he could have thrown. If he fights Canelo again, it will be much easier than Bivol because he will find a way to hurt him harder”, indicated the Mexican coach, in an interview with the YouTube channel, Behind The Gloves.

Joel Diaz considered that the Canelo Alvarez paid the price of going up to light heavyweight, since It is a division that did not favor the Mexicandue to the difference in weight.

“Simply the difference in weight was going to tire him. Although Canelo’s punches are powerful, it’s different with a light heavyweight. Maybe the jump to light heavyweight wasn’t what he expected, Bivol is a bigger fighter and in the division the fighters last much longer“, said Diazwho accepted that for some time they were not going to give Bivol the victory.

“We thought that if we won by decision they would give it a drawbut the judges, just like me, saw Bivol win,” the coach said in a chat with ESPN Knockout.

We beat the best

Joel Diaz acknowledged that the victory of Dmitry Bivol filled them with happiness, especially because prevailed against the best fighter in los last years and where the great favorite was the Mexican.

“We are very happy and we feel perfect because we beat the best fighter of the era. I always said to expect the unexpected. I told them I knew that his blows were not going to hurt Bivol as much as many believed”, he finished.