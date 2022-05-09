Let’s see together what our nails can say about our health, and in particular about cholesterol.

As we well know our body always sends us many signals, one different from the other that can help us understand true health, but everything is up to us in recognizing them, otherwise there are only signals.

Observing our hands well is also very important, because from the color of the nails we can understand if we have problems with high cholesterol, or even other diseases, but we always pay attention to everything.

Nails: if they are this color you have problems with cholesterol

Obviously, by acting in advance on any problem, we can avoid complex problems, for those who do not know, cholesterol is a substance that is produced by our liver.

We can take a small percentage when we eat, obviously we talk about problems when the value exceeds 240 mg / dL, and in this case we can face the risk of heart attack or stroke.

It is very important to always keep all the values ​​of our organism under control, thanks to the analyzes that our family doctor prescribes, but what is the signal of an excessive cholesterol value on our nails?

We often notice some white dots, or a darker color, or there are small ripples that can go from purple to brown, but it can also be due to a small trauma.

Self the sign remains evident the problem could be another, that is a circulation problem, because the blood does not circulate well and it doesn’t reach our extremities perfectly.

Dark fine lines, on the other hand, can appear on both the fingernails and toenails, and one of the reasons is precisely the high cholesterol, which causes a partial obstruction of our arteries.

So please, any different signs than usual that you notice on your body, or on your nails, or any symptom other than normal, always speak to your doctor and he will be able to indicate any problem.

Let us remember that the body is a perfect machine that always works well, but it can happen for any reason a problem is important to always act in time and not underestimate anything.