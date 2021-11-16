“If they give me permission …”. Ready the blitz? – Free Daily





To the Big Brother Vip also intervenes Mara Venier. The Rai1 presenter breaks into the November 15 episode of the Canale 5 program with a phone call to Giucas Casella. The illusionist celebrated his birthday: first a video with most of the family following him and then cheering on the arrival of James Casella, the son who was a few steps away from him. But here at a certain point came the phone call from Venier, who worked alongside Casella for several editions of Domenica In.





The call began with the host connecting with the broadcast conducted by Alfonso Signorini to sing “Happy Birthday to you”. Then the message to his friend: “Hi Giucas, I think about you a lot these days”. Hence the curtain: “Giucas has never tried to kiss me, I’ll tell you something! I’m even starting to annoy me. I could say many things, I could tell about some of his trips to Paris. In some saunas, in Greece …“.





But Venier also wanted to greet another competitor of the House: Katia Ricciarelli. “Katia go ahead! You followed my advice! I see you happy and serene!”. At that point it is the soprano who convinces her to make a visit to the house. Offer to which Venier replies as follows: “If in Rai they give me permission I am very happy to come “.



