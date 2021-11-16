World

“If they give me permission …”. Ready the blitz? – Free Daily

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read


To the Big Brother Vip also intervenes Mara Venier. The Rai1 presenter breaks into the November 15 episode of the Canale 5 program with a phone call to Giucas Casella. The illusionist celebrated his birthday: first a video with most of the family following him and then cheering on the arrival of James Casella, the son who was a few steps away from him. But here at a certain point came the phone call from Venier, who worked alongside Casella for several editions of Domenica In.

Crazy, that .... Pretelli slams into Mara Venier? Clamorous breast problem: embarrassment (red light)

The call began with the host connecting with the broadcast conducted by Alfonso Signorini to sing “Happy Birthday to you”. Then the message to his friend: “Hi Giucas, I think about you a lot these days”. Hence the curtain: “Giucas has never tried to kiss me, I’ll tell you something! I’m even starting to annoy me. I could say many things, I could tell about some of his trips to Paris. In some saunas, in Greece …“.

Mara Venier, the secret dinner causes gossip to explode: where is his girlfriend ?, very private bomb

But Venier also wanted to greet another competitor of the House: Katia Ricciarelli. “Katia go ahead! You followed my advice! I see you happy and serene!”. At that point it is the soprano who convinces her to make a visit to the house. Offer to which Venier replies as follows: “If in Rai they give me permission I am very happy to come “.

A piece of my life. Death Giampiero Galeazzi, Mara Venier destroyed by pain: touching images | Look

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Massacre of women: three lured into a trap. Activist killed and disfigured by the Taliban

1 week ago

In Virginia Trump did not win, Biden lost

1 week ago

“France will start building nuclear power plants again”. In Italy the debate reopens – Il Tempo

6 days ago

Conspiracy theorists are infected more often with Covid-19 (seriously, research shows)

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button