PSG make an exceptional start to the season. In four matches and four wins, Christophe Galtier’s players have scored 21 goals for 3 conceded. They won the Champions Trophy and are top of Ligue 1. But a misunderstanding between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar when taking a penalty against Montpellier polluted a whole week from the start of the Parisian season. In an interview with Prime Videothe entirety of which will be broadcast on Sunday at 7 p.m., Gianluigi Donnarumma joked about this ” penaltygate. »

” There is no problem”

” I told Kylian and Ney, if they want, I can take the penalty. These are things that happen in great teams. There is no problem. It was seen in the last match against Lille. The team is united, it moves forward and always helps each other. Kylian and Ney are two incredible and intelligent players. They have very good relationships. The important thing was to get this straight and be united. To move forward together towards the same goal. It is the most important.”