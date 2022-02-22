“If things go wrong, one step to the side and another comes”

2022-02-21
San Lorenzo de Almagro fell 4-3 to Defense and Justice in a match that was losing by three goals difference and after that, coach Pedro Troglio made his position available.
“It is true that the times of a coach are not those of San Lorenzo. San Lorenzo needs to win yesterday, today and tomorrow. It’s reality. Today I am happy because a team plagued by boys who have had the rebelliousness to bank the climate, the people were barbaric. Until when they got 3-0 ”, he began telling a press conference.
At this start of the tournament in Argentina, Cuervo has only added one point out of 9 disputed and Troglio knows the pressure that this entails.
“As I said the first day; If things go wrong for me, it’s my problem. I cannot condemn players, I have to recover players. I don’t care if they piss me off, I don’t care if things go wrong, because if it happens, that’s it, one step to the side and another comes. I have to choose the moments and I try to look for the best for San Lorenzo and for myself”, he sentenced.
The former Olimpia coach is aware that positive results are urgently needed, but he also highlights that they have many young people on the squad.
Troglio was consulted about some refereeing errors that could have changed the course of the match.
“I don’t want to fall into the subject of the referee. We do need results, but the tie would not have been spectacular. What I see leaves me calm, I continue to understand that the times of a coach do not coincide with those of the institution and one must add points, because it is the most important thing.
Lastly, don’t think that this bitter start goes through the emotional theme of those you direct. “For me it’s not a matter of attitude, the team didn’t lack that, what it lacked was something else, which was there in the second half; being able to give two passes in a row”. He concluded.