“If things go wrong, one step to the side and another comes”

2022-02-21

San Lorenzo de Almagro fell 4-3 to Defense and Justice in a match that was losing by three goals difference and after that, coach Pedro Troglio made his position available.

“It is true that the times of a coach are not those of San Lorenzo. San Lorenzo needs to win yesterday, today and tomorrow. It’s reality. Today I am happy because a team plagued by boys who have had the rebelliousness to bank the climate, the people were barbaric. Until when they got 3-0 ”, he began telling a press conference.

At this start of the tournament in Argentina, Cuervo has only added one point out of 9 disputed and Troglio knows the pressure that this entails.

“As I said the first day; If things go wrong for me, it’s my problem. I cannot condemn players, I have to recover players. I don’t care if they piss me off, I don’t care if things go wrong, because if it happens, that’s it, one step to the side and another comes. I have to choose the moments and I try to look for the best for San Lorenzo and for myself”, he sentenced.