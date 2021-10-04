If this happens, THIS Bitcoin could go up to $ 100,000

After the recent revival of the cryptocurrency market, bulls and bears are preparing to do battle around the psychological threshold of $ 50,000. However, if rumors about the approval of a physically replicating Bitcoin ETF are confirmed, the target could rise towards six-digit thresholds.

Bitcoin has received a lot of attention recently, as has the entire cryptocurrency market. The bulls are struggling to at least break the limit $ 50,000. Furthermore, they hope that it will eventually gain enough momentum to reach the previous all-time high and possibly surpass it.

Considering that $ 50,000 is indeed at stake, many have looked again at the possibility of Bitcoin reaching $ 100,000. Technically, the asset is still going through a bearish cycle and an equilibrium scenario at these levels may be the most likely.

The hope was that El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin would spur a rise in the price of the asset, but the market reaction was rather lukewarm. Hence, the bearish cycle continues. However, a new hope is coming to the market. This is nothing less than the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with physical replication on Bitcoin.

The launch of an ETF and its huge adoption potential

The purpose of ETFs is to be able to replicate the financial instrument they follow as efficiently and accurately as possible. A physically replicated ETF achieves this replication by purchasing the underlying financial instruments directly. For example, a physically replicated Nasdaq ETF invests tracks the 100 largest stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange and uses the same weighting used by the Nasdaq index itself. Of course, you can buy and sell ETFs on traditional exchanges. In addition, they offer investors an attractive way to enter a historically poorly regulated market with transparency and efficiency. With the launch of an ETF, a huge barrier to entry would be broken for many large investors. We had already talked about it in depth in this article.

For years, several financial institutions have been asking the Securities and Exchange Commission, the American SEC, to launch Bitcoin-based ETFs. Companies like VanEck, Bitwise Asset Management, and others have tried to launch these products. In doing so, they hope to improve investor access to cryptocurrency. So far, the SEC has either responded negatively to these questions or the applicants themselves have withdrawn them due to inappropriate response timelines.

The optimistic scenario: an ETF already this month

Interestingly, Mike McGlone, a well-known commodities strategist at Bloomberg, reported that approval for a Bitcoin ETF could come as early as next month.

In an interview, McGlone explained that the US is losing a competitive advantage with Canada, with the latter having already approved several ETFs earlier this year. He also pointed out that many US politicians are tired of losing ground in this market and that ETF approval could come even this month.

McGlone pointed out that the approval would most likely be a futures-backed product (at least at first, in our opinion). However, it would be a big step forward as it would ensure an easier gateway for investors to enter the cryptocurrency market. The strategist also indicated a relationship of Bloomberg which predicted that Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000 once ETFs are approvedthe.

Even Lark Davis, a very popular crypto YouTuber, pointed out on Twitter that Bitcoin could still hit $ 100,000 by the end of the year. ETFs are coming, as Davis explained, and a price hike could follow.

The warm winter of Bitcoin

It is worth considering whether this news could really be a catalyst for breaking the psychological threshold of $ 100,000.

Clearly, it is too early to tell at the moment. As explained at the beginning of the article, Bitcoin has gone through a bearish cycle and it could take a long time to get out of it. At a current price of $ 48,000 Bitcoin is trading well below many of its indicators. Furthermore, it is never wise to make predictions about the future, especially in the short term. A probabilistic calculation of the various scenarios analyzed is much more sensible and let us be ready. Certainly, the approval of a direct Bitcoin ETF could give considerable impetus. In any case, a very hot winter is expected in the cryptocurrency universe.

What is stated in the article is not intended in any way as financial advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies can result in the total loss of the invested capital.