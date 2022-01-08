if this is a president – Libero Quotidiano





Corrado Ocone 07 January 2022

Of course, that could not be expected Joe Biden gave Congress a speech of truth. He is still the leader of a political party. But perhaps America today would need someone who was a true leader to tell the country not half the truth, but the whole truth. The forty-sixth president of the United States cannot be blamed when he says that the obstinacy with which Trump rejected the election result a year ago, sparking, in some way, the attack on Capitol Hill, represented a vulnus for American democracy. Indeed, we might add, due to the very classic idea of ​​liberal democracy. However, we cannot limit ourselves to this superficial observation in order to understand the deep reasons for that sort of insurrection and understand how to face other stress tests to which democracies will be subjected in the foreseeable future. What is most not convincing is, in general, to read the crisis of democracy, as Biden did, with the interpretative keys of the twentieth century.





A year ago we did not find ourselves faced with a challenge between democracy and autocracy, with the good democrats on the one hand and the republicans on the other subjugated by the figure of an aspiring autocrat who, as Biden said, has put his immense ego above the nation. First of all, Biden should also look for anti-system pressures in his own home: if it is true that the Republicans “no longer seem to want to be the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan and the Bushes”; on the other hand, the democrats themselves are today dominated by a political extremism which Biden barely manages to hold back, so much so that after a year his seems to be a weak presidency, unable or unable to steer America’s boat with a steady hand. Biden is supported and conditioned by an unprecedented plethora of fundamentalist socialists who, yes, would like to make America what it never was, an enemy state of capitalism and private property; from populisms and movements that do not know the abc of democracy: from minorities, including intellectuals, who have made the fight against “discrimination” a new form of intolerance that too has little to do with American political tradition.



Capitol Hill was the infamous final act of a violent electoral campaign, on both sides; and distinguishing truth from lies, as Biden has asked us to do, is not as easy as he believes or would have us believe. In essence, Trump, if you will, is an epiphenomenon of a political system that has polarized itself on extremist positions and which is the mirror of a society that is also polarized and inactive, where the “American mind” has really closed down and bourgeoisie, which is the true backbone of modern democracy, tends to proletarianize more and more. Biden seems not to take this into account, reducing everything, internally as well as internationally, to a struggle between “open society” and supporters of more or less closed societies. At the international level, therefore, it strongly re-proposes the scheme of the Cold War, with China having assumed the role of the main antagonist in place of the Soviet Union. Internally, on the other hand, he speaks as president of an America that no longer exists: “this – he says – is not a land of kings, dictators or autocrats, we are a nation of laws”. It is the idea of ​​constitutional patriotism, of the old republican tradition that makes the government of the laws and not of men the authentic space of freedom. The problem arises, however, when the laws are no longer perceived by the citizen as impartial. Or when the so-called “positive actions” cause the law to lose that character of universality which it must necessarily have. The impression is that it is difficult to understand how to save democracy without a serious overall analysis. Nor is hiding the dust under the carpet a strategy that pays off.



