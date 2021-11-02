If this one from Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t the perfect video for Halloween, we don’t know what it is

In these hours, we have all found ourselves struggling with Halloween: Whether you ended up carving pumpkins, having fun with friends walking around dressed as zombies or with your partner watching a horror movie that required you to hold each other in your arms, the horror night was a lowest common denominator .

Even the world of video games had fun celebrating Halloween, with tributes, jokes, specific concept art and many references to the party that makes the hearts of fans of the horror scene beat faster.

So, we take a few minutes to smile in front of a short video unearthed by colleagues at GameRant and shared by a user on Reddit, which is literally the perfect video for Halloween.

Red Dead Online can be the scene of curious moments among players

This is a gameplay clip that comes from Red Dead Online, the multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2, in which a somewhat careless player flew off the saddle of his horse, recording a landing… cemetery.

We offer you the video below, certain that it will make you smile too. Or, at least, it will give you the certainty that you are not the only ones to create epic failures between one video game and another.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is always at the center of a hunt for curiosities and easter eggs by fans: a few weeks ago, we told you about a maniacal detail discovered for Arthur’s rifles, while the news of an iconic setting of the game was much less cheerful which, in the real counterpart, had been devastated by the hurricane Ida.

During 2020, the game saw the launch of the standalone version of the online mode, of which we have already told you all the details here. Speaking of multiplayer, someone decided to use Red Dead Online to remember that racism sucks – which is always good and right.