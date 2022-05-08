If this summer you are going to travel to a foreign country, you need this widget on your mobile

Share

After years of neglect, Google widgets for its Android apps seem to want to improve with Google Translate as the main protagonist… If it had never been so useful!

It’s funny that Google applications for iOS had better widgets than on Android, and it is that despite the fact that Google’s mobile operating system had always had the possibility of customize the desktops of our smartphones using widgetsthese had been abandoned to their fate for years and virtually no additional news that improve your experience.

The arrival of Material You on Android has been a turning point for Google, which finally wants standardize the experience of your apps updating its graphic lines and color palettes, in addition to this additional movement that we all expected and that includes finally renew the widgets of your most important services with a new look and more features.

It is the case of Google Translatewhich, as our colleagues from xda-developers told us, now presents us new more useful, intuitive and interactive widgets with which to get the most out of it, especially when traveling, and of which we now tell you all the news… Will you join us?

surely the Google translator be with Maps one of the most used services globallybecome almost a de facto standard that, however, he had run out of news for some widgets that they were updated in Gmail, YouTube Music or Maps itself, among others.

Now, to the basic widget that offered direct access to translation in the different modes of text, camera, conversation or writing, A new translation quick action widget will also be added that is much more useful and functionalwhich will allow us to access directly and from the same element all the types of translation supported by Google Translate.

Say hello, hello, namaste or konnichiwa to the new Google Translate widget on Android. Learn more → https://t.co/w2BcBo0ozi pic.twitter.com/RHQ7b0SXRl —Google (@Google) April 28, 2022

The new Google Translate widgets are not only more attractive and modern, adapting to the new automatic color palettes, but also combine more functionality in the same element with the promise of more options in the near future.

Also, in the top row will show us the configured language combination in the app, with direct access to the clipboard and functionality that uses AI to dynamically change shortcuts as the size of the widget changes, and according to the most used by us.

Obviously these widgets are now support dynamic themes and color palettes that auto-adjust to the dominant color of the wallpaper, also promising us from Mountain View that very soon there will be another very useful widget on trips with “saved translations” that we can use in text quickly or even press so that the terminal reads the translation, if we are in another country with a person who speaks in another language and we cannot understand each other.

Right here we have left you a couple of posted screenshots showing the new widgets for Google Translateso you can see how they would look on your desks.

For now and as always happens in Google, the distribution of these novelties is being staggered for all mobiles with Android 12 and the Google translator in versions greater than 6.35, so If you still do not have it available, be patientbecause it will arrive very soon in time for your summer vacations.

