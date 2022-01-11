if this symbol is missing, they are worth up to 20 thousand euros

It is a bimetallic coin with the inside made of a copper-nickel alloy and the outside in a nickel-brass alloy.

It is the most useful currency. It is used for parking. But also to use the trolley in the supermarket. AND’ the 1 euro coin. This one that we present today, can also allow you to buy a lady car.

The 1 euro coin

It is a bimetallic coin with the inside made of a copper-nickel alloy and the outside in a nickel-brass alloy. The edge it has six alternating segments, three smooth, three finely striped. All the coins have a common side called the reverse and a specific one for each nation called the obverse.

On the reverse, on the left there is the value of the coin while on the right there is a drawing depicting the map of Europe crossed by 6 lines that join 12 stars. The design recalls the unity of Europe while the 12 stars recall the European flag.

And they are right the stars to make this 1 euro coin very valuable.

The coin for sale

As reported by the tab on Ebay, on the obverse the coin has important minting defects including: absence of the stars placed at 8 and 9; partial or evanescent visibility of the star at 10 o’clock; absence of the star placed at 11.

And then, again, partial or evanescent visibility of the stars placed at 12 and 13; absence of the initials of the engraver LC (Laura Cretara). As for the left coin edge, it is thinner than the right edge. Finally, double border between the internal and external round at 12-13-14-15-16-17.

All features that allow the seller to offer it on Ebay at the cost of a good car: 18,450.00 euros. Check your wallet too, maybe you have it … And you can change your junk …