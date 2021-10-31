Just the other day almost all the media were reporting a decidedly sensational news. In the last two years, almost 2 million screenings and preventive examinations have been skipped for the causes that we all know. Really important numbers for our country that denote a sudden fear of people in going to clinics and hospitals. Unfortunately, too many still underestimate the importance of prevention, as all doctors, doctors and researchers remember. Even the simple sampling of blood and urine that we should do at least once a year, could help us save our health. If this value is too high in the urinalysis, it could be an important alarm bell.

How important it is to check your urine

Checking the first urine of the morning by taking it to the analysis laboratory could be important to prevent:

kidney disorders;

urinary tract infections;

metabolic alterations.

But, the examination of the urine, as thorough as the urine culture could also reveal the presence in the pee of bacteria and any infectious viruses.

What are the dangerous values ​​in urine tests, then? According to what doctors and specialists advise, the normal values ​​of our urine should vary between 1.005 and 1.025. This value is also called density or specific weight and would indicate a normal condition of our urine.

Beware that if this density were to decrease, especially if in repeated examinations, doctors could recommend possible and more in-depth tests for the possibility of kidney problems or diabetes. As for the pH, usually the normal range within which to move is quite wide. Normally it would oscillate between 4.6 and 8. As the dieticians could remind us, the diet could also allow us to decrease the pH. This advice could prove to be really useful, because very few know that bacteria would struggle to survive and reproduce with too low a pH.

How to fight urinary infections at the table

As the Umberto Veronesi Foundation reminds us, in the study we enclose, hydration and nutrition could also be important allies in the health of our urine. According to statistics, women in particular are most affected by urinary infections. Complications that would affect at least one in two women in her lifetime.

Hence the importance of drinking the famous two liters of water a day which could reduce bacterial reproduction within our body. As well as those foods like fruits and vegetables, full of water and fiber. But, as always mentioned in the above study, whole grains, garlic and onion, fresh fish and aromatic herbs would also aid in the prevention of bacteria in the urine.

