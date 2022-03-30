If Thomas Christiansen arrives, the player who would be deleted from Chivas

Thomas Christiansen would arrive at Chivas

March 28, 2022 12:32 p.m.

The week for the rojiblanca fans started in a good way, because the name of a coach sounds to relieve Marcelo Michel Leaño and thus forget the bad performances, the bitter results and the prestige dragged week after week.

More Chivas news:

Goodbye Leaño, Chivas would already have a new DT, he played for Barcelona

The still coach of the Panamanian National Team, Thomas Christiansen, sounds to be the new shepherd of the Flock, according to different journalists and media in the canal country; This information comes after the elimination of the Final Octagonal and speculation about its renewal with a view to the 2026 World Cup.

The Spanish-Danish has left a pleasant taste in the mouths of Panamanian fans, because despite experiencing a generational change in the national team, a pleasant style of play distinguished them and they competed for a place in Qatar 2022 until the last days.

Who would leave the Flock?

The veteran midfielder, Jesús Molina, could be removed from the team with the arrival of the coach, just as he did in Panama, leaving the experienced Román Torres out of his calls, since his commitment is with young and dynamic players to be able to capture his idea of play.

More Chivas news:

That’s why he doesn’t invest in Chivas, Vergara stopped caring and they filter what he wants to do