“If Ukraine joins NATO it will be war”: Putin’s ultimatum

The United States and Ukraine believe that Moscow is preparing a foray into Ukrainian territory that could take place at the beginning of 2022, and that for this reason it has deployed thousands of troops on the border: according to US military intelligence estimates, al currently there are between 95,000 and 115,000 Russian soldiers a short distance from the borders of Ukraine, ready for a possible invasion.

One of the most burning issues at the center of relations between the US and Russia is in fact Moscow’s fear that Ukraine could join NATO; the head of the White House does not accept the request for guarantees on this issue, but seems open to a dialogue on the subject. Biden has announced “high-level meetings” between the US and Russia and at least four major NATO allies to lower the temperature along the eastern front of the Alliance.

In any case, Biden – who will call the Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski today as well as the leaders of the Eastern European countries that are part of NATO – has ruled out that the US will send troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, but has threatened economic consequences “never views “.

In the virtual meeting on Tuesday, Biden warned Putin that he will respond to a possible Russian attack on Ukraine with economic measures, which could include the “suspension” of Nord Stream 2, the Russian gas pipeline that is to bring gas to Europe, which is been built but is not pumping gas yet. The same new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on Wednesday threatened possible “consequences” on the pipeline connecting Germany to Russia.

