If Ukraine’s Zaporizhia plant explodes, would it be worse than Chernobyl? – Europe – International

A week after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, one of the biggest concerns is the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Ukraine.

The firefighters of the latter country have managed to control and put out the fire, but the international community and the Ukrainians themselves are afraid of the consequences.

According to experts, the danger of radiation is latent and the ghosts of what happened in Chernobyl 36 years ago reappear.

“The nuclear fuel is inside the atomic reactor. It has not been unloaded yet. In addition, there is a nuclear fuel storage and refueling pool in the central hall that also contains uranium and fuel assemblies,” said a spokesman for this plant, Andrii Tuz, emphasizing that one of the greatest dangers is that the sealed cover is broken.

Currently, the radiation measurement is within “normal” limits, as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba assured. But the Russian military continues to bombard him “from all sides,” he added.



“If it explodes it will be ten times bigger than Chernobyl in 1986,” Kuleba said. “The Russians must cease fire immediately.allow access to firefighters and create a safety zone”, he continued.

For his part, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has asked the Russian army to cease the attacks on the plant, which is in the Enerhodar zone, recalling what happened in Chernobyl, its personal, health and economic consequences, which they were terrible.

On April 26, 1986, when the world was still in the so-called Cold War, after a chain of errors and failures in the control room of reactor four of the VI Lenin Nuclear Power Plant, what has so far been the biggest nuclear accident in history occurred.

The Pripyat sector (border between Ukraine and Belarus), an exclusion zone due to the high level of radiation, still has traces in the environment today, despite the fact that nature has already resumed its life in that place.

For almost two weeks a large fire was recorded and this fact claimed the lives of 30 people. Exact figures have not been given on the victims of radiation, but, according to estimates, they number in the thousands. 142,000 square kilometers in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia were contaminated.

But according to National Geographic, in a special on the aftermath of the attack and the stories of some victims, “the radioactive fallout was 400 times higher than that released in Hiroshima. This led to the expulsion of 300,000 people from their homes and generated a childhood epidemic of thyroid cancer. A 2005 report put the figure at 4,000 lives lost to Chernobyl to date.”

For its part, a 2018 New York Times report states that more than 200 kilometers away from the explosion zone, the earth is still polluted and will not be habitable until 2040.

The Chernobyl radioactive cloud spread over almost all of Europe. Many people had to confine themselves to their homes, due to the high levels of toxicity.

