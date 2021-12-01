Sports

“If Vlahovic has an agreement with Juve, Fiorentina won’t be able to do anything”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

FIORENTINO COURIER – VLAHOVIC, LA FIORENTINA LOOKS FOR A SOLUTION SHARED WITH THE AGENT

Corriere Fiorentino - Vlahovic, Fiorentina seeks a shared solution with the agent Fiorentina would be trying to negotiate with Dusan Vlahovic’s agent, Ristic, to seek a shared solution regarding the sale of the Serbian bomber class 2000: according to what reported by the “Corriere Fiorentino”, the player’s agent has …

JUVE SPRING, THE OFFICIAL TRAINING FOR THE ITALIAN CUP CHALLENGE AGAINST LAZIO

Juve Primavera, the official line-up for the Coppa Italia match against LazioThis is the official line-up of Andrea Bonatti’s Juventus Primavera in view of the Coppa Italia match against Lazio, scheduled for today at 11:00: Juventus (4-4-2): Scaglia; Savona, Citi, Nzouango, Turicchia; Maressa, Omic, Bonetti, Rouhi; Chibozo, Cerri ….

LIVE TJ – LOW DEGREE INJURY PER CHURCH. INJURIES EXCLUDED BINDING CAPSULES FOR MCKENNIE. TOMORROW AT 12 WILL SPEAK HAPPY

LIVE TJ - Low Grade Injury for Church. Excluding ligament capsule injuries for McKennie. Allegri will speak tomorrow at 12 14:02 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “The busy calendar of Juventus continues, which this morning met at the JTC to start preparing the …

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

China Suarez, revealed the sensational detail that annoyed Icardi

1 day ago

Arrhythmia, Sergio Aguero risks farewell to football: Barcelona anxiety

3 weeks ago

Ready the surprise in Serie A, postpone all the matches!

2 weeks ago

“I was a junkie, I used to go to Turkey to dop”. The autobiography of the walker is released – OA Sport

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button