When we put spices on the dishes we are cooking we should know their history. Also and only for personal curiosity. Why, there are spices like the one we will see today that would accompany man for 3,000 years. There are spices like the protagonist of our article that were a real target of pirates already at the time of the Romans. In fact, taking possession of a load of spices, including turmeric, meant for the pirate crew to make a real investment. If we are looking for a spice that would lower cholesterol while also protecting the heart and brain, here it is finally found. Considering that after 3,000 years this food is still considered by science as a very precious ally of our health.

An incredible but true story

It seems incredible, yet what is now considered perhaps the queen of spices was once Cinderella. It was even nicknamed “the saffron of the poor”. Only for the fairly similar color. Strange as we said the story of this food used even by the ancient Assyrians, people of warriors, in the propitiatory rituals before the battles. In practice, it seems that turmeric, so close in color to the sun, was given to the gods to ask for their support in battle. Precious throughout antiquity, it experienced a period of darkness during the Middle Ages. However, it was the Arabs who brought it back to Europe, giving it the name it still has today: “turmeric”. Deriving from the word “kurkum”, which would mean saffron.

Turmeric was prized in the kitchen also for its ability to salt food. We know how much the same salt was called “white gold” and for this reason turmeric was highly sought after. Without considering that in all ancient times it was used as a detoxifier and natural anti-inflammatory antibiotic. We remember, in fact, that turmeric has important quantities of:

vitamins;

minerals;

antioxidants;

fibers;

fatty acids.

But also proteins and carbohydrates. Basically, one of the most complete spices ever. A valid ally for the heart, the brain and the fight against high cholesterol. However, it is good to remember that if taken regularly it could go in contrast with some anticoagulant drugs. This is why it is important to consult your GP.

