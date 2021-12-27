There are many people who try in every way to take care of their health. And several really do everything to be in top shape, especially taking care of nutrition and physical activity. These two components, in fact, are essential for having a healthy and strong body. And, if we want to get involved, we should definitely contact an expert or our trusted doctor to have safe and certain directives. In the meantime, however, we can try to get an idea, so that we can compare it with the doctor.

If we are worried about high blood pressure maybe we should avoid this very common food, especially after the holidays

Speaking of physical activity, for example, there are actually some exercises we could do to protect our health. For example, by walking a total of minutes per week, we could decrease the risk of dementia or cognitive decline, just as we explain in our previous article. Or, by consuming certain foods, we could try to lower the bad cholesterol present in our blood and, at the same time, also fight constipation. And we recommend one of these foods in this article. But there are also some foods that perhaps, on some occasions, it would be better not to put on our table.

Rhubarb, a delicious food but which may not exactly be friends with those with this problem

There are, however, some problems that sometimes prevent us from eating what we want. And in this case, high blood pressure is one of them. As explained by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in fact, this condition could lead to the origin of kidney stones. And, surely, none of us would like to run into this consequence. It seems, according to scholars, that in these cases, foods rich in oxalates should be avoided. And, unfortunately, as indicated, among these we find the tasty rhubarb. In fact, it seems that the presence of oxalates, together with high blood pressure, can give rise to this problem. Therefore, if we are worried about high blood pressure maybe we should avoid this very common food, especially after the holidays.

In fact, perhaps during this period some did not exactly pay attention to what they ate. During lunches and dinners with family, friends and loved ones, it can become difficult to be constantly focused on what you are eating. And for this very reason, perhaps we should contact our general practitioner, to ask for some more information on the matter and to be advised in a safe and certain way.

