It is possible that despite diet and sport, the desired results for rapid weight loss may be slow in coming. Sports and diet are good for the body in many ways, but if we can’t lose weight quickly, it is possible that our body needs specific attention.

In these cases, the help of a dietician and professional instructors can be useful to understand what we are doing wrong.

A first mistake

If avoiding sporting activity can lead us to a sedentary life that is very dangerous for our body, even making a mistake in the choice of sport can make our efforts in vain.

In gyms there are now many disciplines, including recent ones, that help us to vary the training. This is the case of pilates, spinnig, fit boxing.

From a metabolic point of view, which is what interests us most for weight loss, exercises that involve muscles and bones are the most suitable.

It is therefore possible that our body needs less aerobic activity and more anaerobic exertion to lose weight.

Strength training and building fat-free muscle tissue aims to increase lean mass. And it is in this case that weight loss occurs. In fact, we are often convinced that losing weight means losing fat mass. And this is wrong.

Anaerobic metabolism is activated when muscle strength increases through exercises such as weight lifting.

The help of professional instructors is used to make us understand what our anaerobic threshold is and how the sporting activity we carry out moves us from this to the aerobic one with which we stop losing weight.

If we can’t lose weight quickly on the hips, stomach and thighs, even trying them all, we are probably making at least 3 mistakes

Another mistake, which we could make if we are unable to lose weight, concerns the choice of foods. In fact, it is not enough to eat low-calorie foods.

The low glycemic diet, used by people suffering from diabetes, could be the right one to activate our metabolism.

The glycemic index is the ability of a certain food to be digested and transformed into glucose. Keeping blood sugar in check is not only important for people with diabetes, but also for those who are overweight and need to lose weight.

Just as anaerobic exercise allows you to increase lean mass, so the hypoglycemic diet allows you to decrease fat mass.

The third mistake concerns the diet-induced thermogenesis process.

Foods have a thermal effect which establishes the amount of energy needed to digest them.

Fixed thermogenesis is the energy the body uses to absorb food and depends on the food itself.

Carbohydrates have a thermal effect close to 7% while proteins close to 35%.

This means that by consuming more carbohydrates than proteins the body works less and the weight loss process will be slower.