Sleep disorders can seriously affect our lives, making us feel tired during the day and unable to carry out commitments. Chronic fatigue and lack of concentration when we sleep poorly are normal consequences.

Studies say that sleeping at least 7 hours without interruption is essential to rest in the right way and to ensure the well-being of our body. When this does not happen, we must investigate and understand what the causes are to remedy as soon as possible.

If we can’t get a good night’s sleep, it is likely that some stressors are putting a strain on our nervous system. Anxiety or depression on the one hand, or motor and brain hyperactivity on the other, could disturb the night’s rest. We must not underestimate the problem. If we do not suffer from heart failure or hypertension and have no thyroid problems, it could be our lifestyle that penalizes us.

Reasons and consequences

Consumption of coffee, alcohol and nicotine could lead to insomnia in our life, especially if high due to stress. This association must absolutely be avoided. Our mood could be affected and consequently our work. Losing focus or getting sleepy at the wrong times is not the best way to deal with daily tasks. The quality of sleep and the speed of falling asleep are essential. How much diet and daily sports activity.

It is precisely the mistakes that concern food and sport that can make this task difficult for us. Adrenaline and energy must be present at the right moments, while it is with night sleep that the body should recharge its energy. Physical activity, especially if it is very demanding, should be done during the first part of the day. Working all day and going to the gym to let off steam could be counterproductive.

If we can’t sleep well at night and wake up tired we are probably making these 3 mistakes to avoid

The metabolism is very active in the early hours of the day. Physical activity allows us to release toxins, bringing benefits to the sleep-wake cycle, blood pressure and hormone production. For similar reasons, the diet should also follow these rules. The number of calories consumed should decrease during the day and the daily requirement should be reached by the afternoon. Eating large meals in the evening could be a serious mistake that makes sleep restless and choppy.

The third mistake concerns an insufficient supplementation of magnesium, melatonin and phytoextracts. Magnesium helps us sleep better, while melatonin decreases the time it takes to fall asleep. Passion flower, lemon balm and valerian teas should become a habit before going to bed.

In any case, let’s make sure that the mattress has the right characteristics to meet our needs and that the room is not noisy.

