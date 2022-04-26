“If we competed against history we would not have a chance”

The City coach spoke at the sports city one day before facing Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League

Pep Guardiolatechnician of Manchester Cityqualified to face the real Madrid as “a great test” and stressed that if they played “against history” they would have “no chance”.

The Sampedor coach spoke at a press conference in the sports city of Manchester Cityone day after being measured real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League.

“It’s an honor to be here. We’re starting to be there regularly. When I started I didn’t expect to be here, now I think about how many times I’ve been here and I see how beautiful it is. We need two big games. You can’t underestimate what it means to get to here. We don’t know if we’ll ever be in this position again in our lifetime,” said Guardiola.

“Reaching a semi-final or a final will always be a great lesson for us,” Guardiola said. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

2 Related

“If we competed against history we wouldn’t have a chance,” he replied. Guardiola when asked about the history of the Madrid in this competition.

“play against the Madrid it’s an amazing test. Reaching a semi-final or a final will always be a great lesson for us.” She pointed out.

“I’ve always liked the Madrid since he played or trained for Barcelona. I like a lot of things about this team. Their quality is no accident. They have a high level in everything. what of Madrid it’s not luck All the players who have the Madrid they are very good, because if not, they would not sign them”, he pointed out.

“Reaching a semi-final or a final will always be a great lesson for us,” Guardiola said. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

“In the difficulty (in the Madrid) you see players who raise their finger and say here I am. This is what best speaks of a team. They don’t take one step forward, they take two,” he added.

About the players you have in doubt, Guardiola reported that Kyle Walker has not trained for ten days and John Stones since the match against Brighton five days ago.

“I have to wait until late and tomorrow morning to see how the doubtful players are doing,” the Spanish coach said.