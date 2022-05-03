There are some symptoms that we shouldn’t ignore. Our body communicates as best it can with us. Above all, it often does so on a daily basis and with signs that may also be evident. In these cases, what we should do is try to grasp every message we receive.

By informing ourselves, interpreting the alarm bells and talking to our general practitioner, we can be sure that we are doing good for our health.

Dry and muddy mouth, a symptom that should not be underestimated in some cases, could represent the sign of several problems

The symptom we will focus on today is quite common and certainly many of us have experienced it at least once in our life. We are talking about dry mouth and that feeling of lack of saliva that many know.

As pointed out by Humanitas, this is certainly a common symptom, which does not always indicate important or serious problems. In some cases, for example, it could be a release of anxiety. In certainly more delicate situations, then, it could be linked to depression. There are, however, other problems that we could evaluate if we should have a sticky and completely dry mouth.

If we feel that our mouth is dry and as if it were sticky it could be an important symptom

Always referring to the opinion of Humanitas experts, it seems that dry throat can be linked to problems that do not only concern the emotional state. In fact, in some cases, this symptom could be due to the intake of some specific drugs. A fairly common example can be done with diuretic drugs. But still, we might notice dry mouth if we were in the presence of cystic fibrosis, for example. More specifically, this signal could be seen with mumps (more commonly known as mumps) or sialadenitis.

So, if we feel that our mouth is dry and free of saliva, these could be just some of the explanations. Obviously, in addition to not being a complete list of the problems to which we could relate this symptom, it is not certain that the situation is one of those listed above. The messages of the body are many and one cannot rely on a single symptom to immediately think about a determined and specific pathology. What we should do, therefore, is to speak to our trusted doctor. The opinion of an expert, in fact, is the only one to listen to and take into consideration in these cases.

