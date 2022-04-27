The epidemic has led us to be even more attentive to our health. If before we did not consider many ailments, now nothing escapes us. It is enough to have tired eyes to set off the alarm.

Having cold hands and feet also makes us uncomfortable and we rightly want to get to the bottom. Not to mention hygiene. And not just in washing our hands continuously. Not that we weren’t clean people before, but it is clear that the level of attention has risen and by much after the virus outbreak.

That is why when we smell strange smells coming from our body, we feel upset. We are careful to clean ourselves well, yet something is not right. For example, if we have a navel that smells of cheese, we would do well to be vigilant.

It is difficult to clean this area carefully despite our good will

Not everyone knows, but many organisms live inside it. It could harbor bacteria and fungi, although we don’t just have to think badly. Some of these, in fact, act as sentinels, protecting us against pathogens.

For this reason, many prefer not to clean it meticulously, precisely in order not to hinder the work of these defenders. In any case, to keep this part clean, avoiding making it stink, just take the cotton swab and use either hydrogen peroxide or alcohol. We will have to clean around the navel, very gently, to avoid damage.

It would be advisable to add an antibacterial cream once dry. The situation is different if we smell a strong smell, like cheese. It could be due to a chronic inflammation of the navel which also causes a foul-smelling discharge. Clear that faced with this symptomatology, we should immediately contact a doctor. Who, after the visit, could give us suitable antibiotics.

If we have a cheesy navel it is not just a question of poor hygiene but if we feel pain we would do well not to underestimate this discomfort.

If, however, beyond the smell, we feel pain in the umbilical area, we should worry. Usually, as Humanitas experts explain, it is a feeling of malaise limited to the area inside the abdomen positioned behind the navel.

Most of the time, it depends on disorders related to the gastrointestinal system. A pain that could also be accompanied by other symptoms. For example, nausea, vomiting, belching, grumbling, or flatulence, as well as fever and blood or mucus in the stool.

The pathologies that can be associated with this particular disorder are various. Appendicitis, Umbilical Hernia, Irritable Bowel, Gastric Ulcer, to name but a few. As experts advise, if we feel this pain in the umbilical area, we must be vigilant. According to them, it is advisable to contact your doctor in case of trauma. Or if the pain is accompanied by other symptoms such as fever and blood or mucus in the stool.

