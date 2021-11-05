Eating is an essential activity of our life. Food, however, must be loved, cooked, presented with care to have a positive experience through our every sense. If we are at the bar or restaurant with friends or family, or at home, we don’t pay much attention to our look or the topic of conversation. We are loose, often serene and joyful to share those convivial moments with the people we love. However, there are occasions when it is necessary to follow the rules, not respecting them would be disrespectful and a sign of bad manners.

If we have been invited to a formal lunch or dinner, we must avoid some trivial mistakes that could make us look bad

It is important to warn those who invited us if we suffer from intolerances or allergies. Not only in terms of food, but also flowers. In fact, usually in formal receptions, or not, a floral centerpiece is used;

punctuality is recommended;

dressing in a sober but elegant way; if there is a dress code it is good to stick to what it indicates;

bringing a present to the hosts is good, but be careful to choose the wrong gift: it is better to avoid flowers that need a vase with water or home preparations or special objects. It is a good idea, however, to bring a box of chocolates or a bottle of wine or sparkling wine.

Here we are at the table

The napkin is placed on the legs and we usually use it before drinking, dabbing our lips a little;

if we have not had the good fortune of the protagonist of the film “Pretty woman” to learn the varieties of cutlery and their use from an expert, let’s orient ourselves in a logical way. It is correct, in fact, to use the outermost cutlery first;

with your hands you can eat only bread and breadsticks to bring to the mouth in small pieces. Also, wait for the host to start the meal and absolutely not say “Bon appetit”;

it seems useless to remember, but as far as glasses are concerned, the tall and wide one is for water and the lower one is for wine. Depending on the course, many types of wine can be combined, in which case there will be a change of glass. There may also be a flute for any sparkling wine. Be careful not to make a toast by touching the glasses, just raise them to face height.

A few other good practices

Putting the smartphone on the table is really bad taste. At most, you leave it in your purse or pocket and let you know if you are waiting for an important call or if you are available for work;

the tone of the conversations will be cordial. Better to avoid topics in which there can be strong contrasts, such as politics, sport, religion;

coffee can be taken in the living room. With a teaspoon it is good practice to mix from the bottom up, then put it back on the saucer.

