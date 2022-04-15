Dry and itchy skin is one of the ailments that most commonly afflict us at all ages. It occurs mainly in certain areas of the body, such as the arms, elbows and especially the legs. The causes can be manifold. Prominent among these are the habit of showering with water that is too hot, or too often. Using too harsh soaps and cleansers can also lead to the development of dry, flaky skin.

When this disorder appears on the scalp, it is referred to as dandruff. Dandruff is an embarrassing problem for many Italians and often the use of special anti-dandruff shampoos can only limit the damage but not completely solve the problem. But in reality, poor nutrition may also be among the causes of dry skin and dandruff. Many Italians are also more prone to developing tooth decay and dental problems. These disorders could be linked and due to a deficiency in the diet.

Vitamin A is essential for healthy skin, hair and teeth

But what vitamin are we talking about? This is vitamin A, which includes retinol and retinoids. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that we must take with the diet. The functions of vitamin A in our body are many. It would in fact be essential for a correct vision, but also for the development of bones and to keep the immune response of our body active.

If we have dry, itchy skin and suffer from dandruff we may have a deficiency of this vitamin which is also important for the teeth.

Among the many tasks of vitamin A in our body is also to keep our skin, hair and teeth in good health. In particular, vitamin A is essential for tooth growth and for maintaining healthy enamel. A vitamin A deficiency could lead to an imbalance in the sebaceous glands of our skin.

This imbalance results in hydration problems, which can lead to the formation of dandruff, dry and flaky skin and dental problems. But vitamin A also has another essential function: it would have protective effects on our body against the development of tumors. And it would also help us prevent the onset of cardiovascular disease. For this, it is important to make sure you are getting the correct amounts in your diet. But how can we adequately integrate vitamin A into the diet?

It is destroyed during cooking

If we have dry skin, itchiness and skin disorders, it could be due to a deficiency of vitamin A. This vitamin is present in many foods, especially animals, while carotenoids, its precursors, are found in plant foods. Many do not know, however, that vitamin A degrades with heat, and therefore must be destroyed if food is cooked. It is therefore better to consume foods rich in carotenoids raw. These include fruit and vegetables that are red or orange in color, such as oranges, pumpkins, carrots, melon, watermelon and tomatoes.

