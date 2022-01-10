“Mens sana in corpore sano” the Latins used to say. Who then often indulged in the famous indigestions of food and wine. But those were things for the rich and for senators. The people had something else to think about. And if the Romans often exaggerated at the table, we, on the contrary, are quite irregular. Especially when we are at work or school. We happen to skip a meal, creating discomfort for our body. And if we have this bad habit at the table we would be damaging the brain and its activities without knowing it. We will see why a balanced diet, but also regular habits would help the brain, as experts say.

A typically Italian habit

Unfortunately, even according to international surveys and statistics, skipping breakfast is a very bad Italian habit. While in the rest of the world it is one of the main meals of the day, here it is too underestimated. A simple coffee and off you go, and off you go to face the day. Maybe not even that. Wrong, indeed very wrong, as claimed by doctors and experts in this study that we attach. We must not limit ourselves to thinking that breakfast serves only to give us energy. It is much more than that, since it would be essential to reactivate the brain after the overnight stop.

If we have this bad habit at the table we would be damaging the brain and its activities without knowing it

By skipping breakfast, we do not give our brains that necessary dose of glucose, which is equivalent to the gasoline in the car. As the experts recall, if at 7 in the morning, we limit ourselves to coffee, we then try to recover within a couple of hours. And this instead is a good habit of Italians: that of having a second breakfast. Beware, however, that we will not have to rely exclusively on tasty and more fatty breakfast products. Even if we are at the bar, we try to get a nice orange juice. We prefer a cereal brioche to the inviting donut with cream.

Heart failure could even occur

According to a prestigious American health magazine, not having breakfast would put us at greater risk to our health. As we can clearly see in the study we have attached, according to some investigations, skipping breakfast completely would even lead to heart failure. But, also to unpleasant digestive problems, such as the very unpleasant gastric reflux. That is why it is therefore very important to have breakfast every morning. Even a simple cookie dipped in coffee.

