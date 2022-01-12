Among the most common and annoying ailments that we all suffer from sooner or later is the infamous toothache. A pain that is often very sharp and piercing, which heavily interferes with our daily activities. Toothache can have a variety of causes, from tooth decay, gum inflammation, to nerve problems. In case of pain, it is always imperative to consult a dentist promptly, who will be able to identify the cause of the pain and proceed with the appropriate therapy. If we have minor ailments, or have already made an appointment at the dentist and are waiting to go to the office, we can patch the pain by using pain relievers. But many do not know that before the advent of traditional medicines, people used a natural remedy for toothache, which can still work today. Let’s see what it is.

If we have toothache we try this natural remedy used as an anti-inflammatory for centuries while waiting to go to the dentist

But what remedy are we talking about? It is a spice that we almost certainly already have in the kitchen: cloves. That’s right, cloves have been used as a toothache remedy for centuries. The plant from which cloves are derived (which actually has nothing to do with the carnations we know of) is native to East Asia. Through trade, however, cloves soon arrived in the West. The ancient Romans already used them as a remedy for toothache, thanks to their known anti-inflammatory properties. If we have toothache we try this natural remedy used as an anti-inflammatory for centuries while waiting to go to the dentist. But how are cloves used in practice to relieve toothache?

How to use cloves while waiting to go to the dentist

To relieve pain while waiting for dental treatment we can use cloves in a very simple way. It is enough to place a nail on the tooth that hurts us and chew it very gently. Relief will be almost immediate. If the sore spot is hard to reach, or the pain is widespread, let’s try a decoction instead. We put 3 or 4 cloves in a saucepan of boiling water, let them boil for a couple of minutes, and then sip the not too hot decoction.

Let us always remember, however, that correct oral hygiene is essential to prevent tooth pain. Sometimes a brush and dental floss are not enough, but an object that is now increasingly common in Italian homes is also needed.