If we measure the waistline and have these measures then we may be suffering from high blood pressure and here’s what to do to lower it naturally

High blood pressure is not a factor to be underestimated. Indeed, we must be very careful when we are diagnosed or when we measure it at home. In the latter case, in fact, we recommend that you contact your doctor to notify him.

It is critically important to keep blood pressure at standard levels, as high pressure could cause serious problems such as heart attack. The problem is that many people are unaware of the state of their pressure.

It must also be said that in cases of agitation and emotion, it may be normal to have blood pressure higher than usual, provided that it returns to normal parameters. The fact is, blood pressure should be measured in the morning.

If we find values ​​above 90 mmHg for the minimum and above 140 mmHg for the maximum, then it is arterial hypertension. In any case, it is important to underline that the pressure is not the same for everyone as it changes according to age, lifestyle and even body weight.

In this regard, if we measure the waist and have these measures then we could suffer from high blood pressure and here’s what to do to lower it naturally. Being overweight also affects blood pressure. But let’s see what to do.

Waist and blood pressure

First of all, there are risk factors for developing hypertension and we have listed some of them just now. In addition, bad cholesterol is added and here’s how to reduce it and diabetes. If we have never suffered from these problems, however, it does not mean that they will not be able to propose themselves in the future. In fact, the Veronesi Foundation maintains that it is of fundamental importance to correct one’s lifestyle starting from food.

That is, following a healthy and balanced food plan that also leads to losing a few pounds and, in this regard, it is stated that there is a correlation between pressure and weight. This means that if the weight increases, the pressure may increase as a result. But the part of the body we should pay attention to is above all the waistline. There should be no more than 100 cm for men and no more than 85 cm for women. Exceeding these levels, we may suffer from high blood pressure in the future.

What to do to lower blood pressure naturally? Obviously go to your doctor or a nutritionist or dietician who will indicate the correct diet to follow, which would keep at bay not only the pressure but also all the other important parameters such as cholesterol, blood sugar, triglycerides and so on.

In particular, doing physical activity, which could prevent high blood pressure and even one hour a day is enough. Correcting bad habits such as avoiding smoking, avoiding or limiting coffee, but above all limiting or avoiding salt, which is mainly responsible for the increase in pressure.