If we often have red eyes these could be the causes and we should see a doctor

There are some symptoms that we too often underestimate, but which may hide health conditions that deserve the attention of a doctor.

Today we deepen this theme, knowing an extremely common symptom that should be monitored if it occurs with great frequency. If we often have red eyes there could be various causes, some temporary, others instead requiring a medical consultation. So let’s deepen this issue by relying on the considerations of the experts.

The potential causes of this annoying symptom

According to the Humanitas Eye Center, red eyes, also called conjunctival hyperemia, are a common disorder caused by the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. This dilation often originates from irritation or infection.

Among the most common causes we would find trauma or foreign bodies present in the eye. In these situations, experts indicate, the solution would be rather easy to find and the problem would be resolved in a short time. There are, however, more serious and rarer causes, such as glaucoma or uveitis, which instead deserve an immediate consultation with the doctor.

Among the causes of redness we find scleritis, which is an inflammation of the outer membrane of the eye. For this disorder, therapies based on hyaluronic acid and amino acids are generally prescribed. Patients who are predisposed should also try to follow a preventive path.

Conjunctivitis is perhaps the best known disorder, which would also have itching and burning among the symptoms. It would generally resolve with antihistamine eye drops and, if conjunctivitis is bacterial, also with antibiotics.

Red eyes could also be caused by blepharitis, which is an inflammation of the edge of the eyelid often of bacterial origin. If blepharitis affects only one follicle it is called a sty, while when the inflammation is acute it is a chalazion. He would treat himself with antibiotic eye drops and ointments.

In addition, red eyes could also come from an inflammation of the cornea, called keratitis. It can have various origins and depend, for example, on viruses or incorrect use of contact lenses. In this case, the most adequate care is given following the precise diagnosis of the doctor.

As always, we remind you that it is absolutely necessary to consult a doctor in case these symptoms occur and that it is not possible to start following a self-prescribed treatment. At the same time, it is also good to consult a doctor to follow the best possible preventive path, according to the specificities of each of us.

