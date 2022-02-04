Nutrition affects many processes related to the health of our body.

Many often worry about what may raise or lower their cholesterol, blood pressure, or blood sugar. However, there are other problems that should not be underestimated and that find a connection with what we eat. One of these is hyperuricemia.

If we suffer from excess uric acid, the ailments we may experience are not so irrelevant.

Here, too, what we eat can make a difference and it does so quite importantly.

So let’s find out what uric acid is, what can cause its excess and what are the possible consequences of this condition.

Then we will deepen the food aspect by calling into question a particular fish, or rather a mollusk. It is quite common, consumed both on the tables of many Italians and in restaurants, perhaps the protagonist of a nice barbecue.

What is uric acid and why it is good to keep its levels under control

Uric acid is what remains of protein metabolism and is discarded from the body by the kidneys. When an imbalance is created between production and waste, we can encounter what is called hyperuricemia.

An excess of uric acid is not a condition to be underestimated. In fact, it could be the cause of some disorders that are far from simple to counter such as gout and some kidney dysfunctions.

We could therefore face joint pain or kidney stones for example.

Its increase can be partly determined by some pathologies such as obesity, diabetes, hypothyroidism and some cancers. However, as anticipated, much of the responsibility falls on the consumption of certain foods such as meat and legumes, which are extremely rich in purines.

But if by now the hyperuricemia is ascertained, how should we behave at the table? To reduce it, it would be enough to adopt certain good habits of life that also concern nutrition.

If we suffer from excess uric acid we should avoid this common mollusc that we bring to our tables very often

While it is therefore essential to avoid foods rich in the infamous purines, on the other there are others that are truly unsuspected.

Among these we find the cuttlefish and the cause would seem to be linked to the high protein content of the connective tissue of which they are composed. This would make them unadvisable and to be put on the off-limits foods regarding the accumulation of uric acid or conditions such as gout. A very important information to have, since it is a really beloved mollusk.

In the oven, on the grill in the company of other fish and crustaceans, stuffed or in a pan accompanied by peas, they often make a real feast. This can only be a good thing given the high content of nutrients such as magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and potassium, as well as vitamins.

What is certain is that if uric acid is our problem then it seems that we should look elsewhere for these fantastic qualities.