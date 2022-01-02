There are health conditions that require you to change your diet, such as celiac disease or allergies. These must be diagnosed promptly in order to make the correct adjustments to the diet. To understand if we suffer from it, it is necessary to contact the doctor, who will prescribe the correct analyzes to be carried out.

Today in particular we are delving into an allergy that would cause problems with some very popular foods. In fact, if we suffer from this allergy, be careful before eating tomatoes and legumes and contact your doctor.

Allergy and its effects

Today we are talking about nickel allergy, a chemical element that is extremely widespread in nature. The Veronesi Foundation provides us with explanations on this condition. First, it indicates that nickel is mainly present in metal objects, cosmetics and household products. However, it specifies that it can also be present in water and some foods.

The main effect of a nickel allergy would be contact dermatitis, which is typical of some allergies.

Allergic contact dermatitis would be a skin disease originating from a response of the immune system to contact with a certain element. In this case it comes from nickel. However, the Foundation indicates that this is not the only manifestation that could take this condition.

If we suffer from this allergy, be careful before eating tomatoes and legumes

The allergy would have adverse effects even if foods with nickel content are ingested. In this case, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, abdominal pain and constipation would occur.

There are some foods in particular that may have a high nickel content. Among these we find whole grains, nuts, legumes and tomatoes.

According to the Veronesi Foundation, if we suffer from nickel allergy we must contact a doctor, it is not always necessary to completely eliminate these foods from the diet. It may be, in fact, that the doctor tells us to only partially remove tomatoes and legumes from the diet and therefore it would be possible to continue to consume them.

The Veronesi Foundation concludes by indicating that the nickel content in food is also influenced by other factors. For example, if the tomatoes are cooked in pots made of metal alloys in which nickel is also present. It is also possible that the tomatoes are in metal packages that also contain this element. In short, there are many factors and it is also for this reason that only a doctor can show us the best way to follow.

Deepening

