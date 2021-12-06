With the cold, here are the first colds, sore throats and a few coughs. In mild cases, over-the-counter medications or natural remedies are often treated. We happen to take candies or good and beneficial herbal teas in the evening. Chest balms are also quite effective. Among the traditional remedies present in many homes is propolis. Propolis is a mixture of natural substances that bees collect from plants rich in balsams and resins, such as birch, poplar, elm, pine. This substance is rich in beneficial flavonoids and phenols. Due to its many applications it is traditionally called a “natural antibiotic”.

If we take anticoagulants, pay attention to this natural remedy useful for colds and sore throats

Traditionally, propolis is attributed an action:

antibacterial;

antiviral;

antifungal;

anti-inflammatory;

anti-infective and immunostimulating;

antioxidant.

There are many forms in which it can be taken, for example in drops, sprays, tablets, ointments and syrup. It is very useful in case of sore throat, against canker sores, cold sores, genital herpes. Often it is also recommended after oral surgery. It can also be useful for colds and flu. In addition to all these cases, it is also useful in case of fungal infections and also strengthens the immune system.

Warnings about the possible negative effects of propolis

As we have seen, this natural substance has really many useful properties for humans. As it happens, however, even with other remedies, chemical or natural, one should be cautious and seek advice from the doctor. In general, those who have already experienced allergies to bee stings, honey, salicylates and balsam of Peru, or pollen should avoid taking propolis. Above all, those who are taking medicines, supplements or natural remedies that slow blood clotting, including cloves, ginger, ginkgo, ginseng and garlic, should be especially careful. Always for the same reason, specialists recommend its interruption at least two weeks before a surgical operation.

These warnings related to propolis depend on the fact that the anticoagulant power of drugs or herbal remedies increases, with the risk of bleeding and wounds that cannot be easily healed. If you are pregnant or want to give propolis to children, a medical consultation is always good. Avoid if you have suffered or are suffering from bleeding.

