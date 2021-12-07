Health

If we want to combat this frequent eye problem, a simple but important trick could help

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read

To counteract health problems, there are two basic things to do. The first, of course, is prevention. You need to have a healthy and balanced lifestyle and undergo regular check-ups to make sure you don’t have any pathologies. The second thing to do is to always contact a doctor when you experience symptoms and then follow his advice when diagnosing a certain pathology.

Today we deepen the theme of prevention, knowing a common vision disorder to which we must pay attention from an early age. In fact, if we want to combat this frequent eye problem, a simple but important trick could help. Let’s see which one.

The common ailment

Let’s talk about astigmatism. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it is a vision defect caused by a deformation of the cornea or the inner part of the eye. This tends to worsen both distance and near vision.

Its main symptoms would be a less clear vision and in the most serious cases it can consistently distort the images that are seen.

Among other symptoms, ISS indicates general eyestrain, with possible burning and tearing sensation. Headaches could also arise, which like other symptoms would be related to the difficulty of changing the focus frequently.

Obviously, it is essential not to self-diagnose astigmatism on the basis of symptoms. In fact, it is necessary to contact an ophthalmologist, who will carry out all the necessary tests to understand if we suffer from this defect.

If we want to combat this frequent eye problem, a simple but important trick could help

The ISS indicates that astigmatism would not be age-related, but it can be diagnosed even at an early age. For this reason, the key thing here is to act quickly.

Therefore, children should be brought to carry out the visit as early as the age of 3, according to international guidelines. For the ISS, you might as well start earlier if you know a familiarity related to eye problems.

The therapy that is followed would be to wear corrective lenses, which would help compensate for the corneal defect. In short, it is a question of starting to wear glasses.

The ISS, however, indicates that a second applicable therapy would be laser surgery. Typically, this surgery is performed between 25 and 45 years of age. In fact, it is in this period that the visual defect stabilizes, making the operation possible.

Those who want to deepen the theme of visual defects can read this article, which indicates some habits to avoid.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The tricks to get in shape for the holidays to be included in the pre-Christmas diet

4 weeks ago

Corato: Family doctors in the field for third doses of the anti Covid vaccine: there is an agreement

4 weeks ago

Few people know that to prevent kidney stones it is important to follow these simple and effective tips

November 7, 2021

Podenzano, work begins on the gymnasium of the former “Rodari” elementary school

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button