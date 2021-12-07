To counteract health problems, there are two basic things to do. The first, of course, is prevention. You need to have a healthy and balanced lifestyle and undergo regular check-ups to make sure you don’t have any pathologies. The second thing to do is to always contact a doctor when you experience symptoms and then follow his advice when diagnosing a certain pathology.

Today we deepen the theme of prevention, knowing a common vision disorder to which we must pay attention from an early age. In fact, if we want to combat this frequent eye problem, a simple but important trick could help. Let’s see which one.

The common ailment

Let’s talk about astigmatism. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it is a vision defect caused by a deformation of the cornea or the inner part of the eye. This tends to worsen both distance and near vision.

Its main symptoms would be a less clear vision and in the most serious cases it can consistently distort the images that are seen.

Among other symptoms, ISS indicates general eyestrain, with possible burning and tearing sensation. Headaches could also arise, which like other symptoms would be related to the difficulty of changing the focus frequently.

Obviously, it is essential not to self-diagnose astigmatism on the basis of symptoms. In fact, it is necessary to contact an ophthalmologist, who will carry out all the necessary tests to understand if we suffer from this defect.

The ISS indicates that astigmatism would not be age-related, but it can be diagnosed even at an early age. For this reason, the key thing here is to act quickly.

Therefore, children should be brought to carry out the visit as early as the age of 3, according to international guidelines. For the ISS, you might as well start earlier if you know a familiarity related to eye problems.

The therapy that is followed would be to wear corrective lenses, which would help compensate for the corneal defect. In short, it is a question of starting to wear glasses.

The ISS, however, indicates that a second applicable therapy would be laser surgery. Typically, this surgery is performed between 25 and 45 years of age. In fact, it is in this period that the visual defect stabilizes, making the operation possible.

