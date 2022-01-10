Certainly many of us care especially about our health. It would not be a surprise, in fact, to discover how many people pay attention to their bodies. This is certainly an excellent goal to try to live as peacefully and quietly as possible. Protecting your health leads you to face the days you live with a positive and dynamic spirit. And, for that reason, it should always be at the top of our priority list. It must be said that, to achieve this goal, we must also know what to eat and what to do exactly. Therefore, we always try to collect as much information as possible. In this way, at a later time, we will be able to discuss with our trusted doctor to understand which are valid and certain.

If we want to protect the liver and keep it strong, this is the oil we should use when cooking

There are several aspects of life that we should check to keep our health steady and strong. And, first of all, following the advice of our doctor can lead us on the right path. We could ask him, in fact, how to change our diet to try to remove the risks of various diseases. For example, in our previous article, we highlighted the properties of a food that could ward off the risk of Alzheimer’s. Or, in another article, we had indicated another food that could help us control blood sugar levels and skin aging. Similarly, today, we want to analyze the properties of a condiment that we may already have in our home and that could help protect our liver.

Olive oil could help protect the health of our liver

It seems that one of the best oils to protect the liver and to keep it strong is olive oil. This was supported by Tunisian researchers from the University of Monastir. The scholars, in collaboration with King Saud University in Saudi Arabia, have just carried out a study on the matter. And the Istituto Superiore di Sanità reported it. The research involved 8 groups of mice, each of which had contact with a toxic herbicide. This caused some damage to the livers of the animals which were later given an olive oil extract. It seems that the latter managed to limit several damages created by the toxic herbicide, helping in some way the health of the mice.

So, if we want to protect the liver and keep it strong, this is the oil we should use when cooking. Obviously, there are some precautions to keep. The liver, in fact, will not be healthy if we do not follow a correct diet and a healthy lifestyle recommended by an expert. This oil is just one of the information to be presented to our trusted doctor to understand if it can be useful and not advice to follow independently.

