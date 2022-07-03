“If we were the men who got pregnant, little would be discussed”: reactions to the repeal of abortion in the United States | Present

Last Friday, the United States Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion. A sentence with six votes in favor and three against that overturned the precedent established in 1973 by the case Roe vs. Wadeafter which the voluntary interruption of pregnancy was legalized, a decision that will now remain in the hands of the 50 States of the country and that it is estimated that 26 of them are willing to abolish. After the sentence was announced, there are many personalities have publicly spoken out against its repeal.

One of the first to do so was former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, who shared her rejection of the sentence through a statement posted on her social networks. “I am heartbroken for the people of this country who have just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. It breaks my heart that we are now destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe became the law of the land, a time when women risked losing their lives by having illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to go through with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born. That is what our mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again”, started the wife of the former 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama. “This terrible decision will have devastating consequences, and it should be a wake-up call, especially for the young women who will bear its burden. I know this is not the future you chose for your generation, but if you give up now, you will inherit a country that doesn’t look like you or any of the values ​​you believe in. It is a difficult time, but our story does not end here. It may seem like we can’t do much right now, but we can. And we should. If you’re like me and want to get started right now, I encourage you to channel your frustration and anger into action by getting involved.”

The American journalist and writer Gloria Steinem, a legend of the feminist revolution of the seventies, has also raised her voice against the repeal of abortion and has shared an image of a bracelet in which you can read “A woman dies every three minutes . Repeal Mexico City Policy” next to the message: “I have long worn this bracelet, inspired by the Prison of War bracelets to commemorate Rosie Jiménez, the first woman to die from an illegal abortion after the Administration of reagan [haciendo alusión al 40º presidente de Estados Unidos, Ronald Reagan] block US federal funding for NGOs that provide abortion counseling or referrals. It’s hard to see anything positive right now, but as hope junkies, most Americans disagree with the Supreme Court, and we’re lucky many states support safe and legal abortion. We must not allow the Supreme Court to deny any state or individual the right to choose.”

The rapper Kendrick Lamar, winner of a Pulitzer prize and an Oscar, closed this Sunday the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England, repeating the phrase “They judge you, they judge Christ, good luck for women’s rights”, while spilling Fake blood streamed down his face from a crown of thorns, after which he dropped his microphone and walked offstage. In this same festival, the singer Olivia Rodrigo also spoke about it. “I am devastated and terrified. So many women and girls are going to die for this. I wanted to dedicate the following song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that, at the end of the day, they really don’t give a shit about freedom. This song goes to Judges Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!” she said before interpreting fuck you alongside the song’s composer, Lily Allen.

Other artists have also used their concerts to raise their voices in favor of abortion. The lead singer of the rock band Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, it was pronounced in London last Friday, proclaiming that he would renounce his US citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision. “Fuck America, I’m giving up my citizenship. I will come here. There is too much stupidity in the world to go back to that miserable excuse for a country. So did Harry Styles at his concert this Sunday in Hamburg, Germany, where he raised a banner that read “My body, my decision.”

There are many familiar faces that have used social networks to show their rejection of the repeal of abortion. Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette wrote on his Twitter account: “This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t reacting, we saw it coming.” For its part, Taylor Swift shared Michelle Obama’s statement along with the message: “I am absolutely terrified that this is where we are, that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that” .

The interpreter of the feminist anthem Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Cyndi Lauper, wrote: “Today is difficult, but we are not done because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand united with those who most need our help at this time.” Actress Viola Davis was “destroyed” by the Supreme Court ruling and encouraged his followers to fight and use their “voice and power”, something that Madonna also did: “I guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to fight!”

At the national level, there are also many personalities who have raised their voices. The writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte wanted to share his opinion and position himself in favor of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy. “Abortion is a women’s right, on which women must decide. That’s my opinion. If we were the men who got pregnant, I’m sure there would be little discussion,” he wrote in a tweet that generated multiple reactions, to which the writer did not hesitate to respond. “Well, I must point out (‘I have dropped a myth, what a disappointment, Mr. Reverte, now we get an abortionist, etc’) that my opinion that abortion is a woman’s right is neither new nor recent. Better inform the newly offended. This tweet is from almost nine years ago,” he wrote, citing a tweet he posted in 2013 in which he said, “Abortion is not birth control. But it is a right of every woman. She must decide, at the beginning of the pregnancy, to continue it or not”. Pérez-Reverte continued to address the issue in another publication: “If a woman does not want to get pregnant, she should take precautions.” I wonder what world they live in or what perception of the reality of the world those who affirm that have. As if the world were limited to Saturday’s bottle and its cousin Conchi”.

The Spanish chef, nationalized American, José Andrés, also received criticism. who wrote: “I am catholic. My wife is a devout Catholic. We may have our own personal views on what we would do if we had to make a decision. But our decision is ours and private. We will always support all women to have the right to make their own decision. Freedom versus imposition”. A message that accumulates more than 260,000 likes and that reiterated replying to a user who accused him of “not being Catholic”: “I don’t know who you are to make such a statement about me, but the Jesus I know will support the rights of women above the laws of men”.

Penélope Cruz has also spoken about it, sharing a publication from the non-profit organization Red, which supports people affected by HIV, with a message that highlights the importance of each woman being able to decide about her body. “Maternal mortality is the leading cause of death among adolescent girls aged 15-19 worldwide, and HIV is the third leading cause of death among women aged 15-49. Both are preventable when women control their own bodies.” Other well-known faces such as the actresses Jessica Chastain and Vanessa Hudgens or the model Bella Hadid have also used their influence on social networks to raise their voices against the repeal of abortion.